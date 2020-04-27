2 hours ago - Economy & Business

68% of small businesses say coronavirus will change their models forever

Jacob Knutson

A closed restaurant in Washington, D.C. Photo: Liu Jie/Xinhua vi Getty Images

A Goldman Sachs survey of 1,790 participants in the firm's 10,000 Small Businesses program, conducted by Babson College and David Binder Research, found that 68% said the coronavirus crisis will likely change their business models for good.

The big picture: 93% of small businesses said the virus will impact the way they operate, and 69% believe that large corporations will have a bigger advantage over them than before the pandemic.

  • 81% of surveyed small businesses are still operating, but the pandemic has forced them to cut their workforces by 37%.
  • 91% have applied for PPP loans, but 71% are still waiting for a response.
  • 85% said the virus has affected their personal finances, while 63% say their cash reserves will last less than three months.

Note: Axios qualified for a loan under the PPP program. More details here.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Markets rallied in Asia Monday as several countries look to reopen after coronavirus lockdowns, per the Wall Street Journal, which reports Japan’s Nikkei 225 stock index rose 2.4%.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected more than 2.97 million people and killed over 206,000, Johns Hopkins data shows. More than 868,000 people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (more than 965,000 from 5.4 million tests), followed by Spain (over 226,000).

Sam Baker

The changes that will outlast the crisis

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The coronavirus pandemic is already changing American life in ways that will far outlast the pandemic itself, for better and for worse.

Why it matters: Eventually this pandemic will end. But it will leave an indelible mark on the economy, the health care system and our day-to-day routines. We’ll be adapting to a new normal, not returning to the pre-coronavirus world we once knew.

Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Several state and city authorities eased restrictions this weekend, as the number of novel coronavirus cases continued to rise along with the death toll in the U.S.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected more than 965,900 people and killed over 54,800 in the United States, with 26,732 new cases and 1,092 deaths reported Sunday, Johns Hopkins data shows. More than 107,000 Americans have recovered from the virus as of Monday morning.

