1 hour ago - Technology

Slack shares whipsaw amid confusion over IBM contract

Ina Fried

Photo: Slack

Slack shares soared and trading in the workplace collaboration company was briefly halted on Monday, after a report the company had landed IBM as its biggest-ever customer.

Yes, but: The thing is, IBM was already Slack's largest customer and has been for a couple of years. In an SEC filing, Slack said IBM has been adding additional Slack licenses over time and that it is not changing its financial forecast for the current quarter.

Why it matters: Microsoft has been increasingly going after Slack with its Team product, which it bundles in with Office. Slack has been eager to show its chops, especially among larger businesses that Teams isn't yet equipped to handle.

By the numbers: Shares of Slack ended regular trading on Monday at $26.54, up $3.55, or more than 15%. However, the stock fell in after-hours trading after Slack made its SEC filing, changing hands recently at $24.85, down $1.69, or more than 6%.

Kia Kokalitcheva

Asana confidentially files for a direct listing

Asana co-founder and CEO Dustin Moskovitz. Photo: Horacio Villalobos - Corbis/Getty Images

Asana, a San Francisco-based maker of project management software, said on Monday that it has confidentially filed with the SEC to go public, with a spokesperson confirming it will be via direct listing — making it only the third to do so after Spotify and Slack.

Why it matters: This alternative route has become a hot topic in the past year in Silicon Valley, with some vocal proponents touting its benefits, such as more market-based stock pricing and letting employees sell their stock earlier. Asana could go public before Airbnb, which has also been rumored to be considering a direct listing.

Feb 4, 2020 - Technology
Scott RosenbergIna Fried

Ginni Rometty out as IBM CEO

Photo: Mike Cohen/Getty Images for the New York Times

IBM announced that Arvind Krishna, who heads the company's cloud unit, will replace Ginni Rometty as CEO in April.

Why it matters: The move comes as a surprise, with Rometty having just recently held court in Davos, unveiling a new call for targeted AI regulation.

Jonathan Swan

Bloomberg's theory of Trump

Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Others have tried this tactic without success — remember Hillary Clinton? — but Mike Bloomberg plans to attack President Trump on his business record.

One difference: Trump's pre-White House career can now be linked with his decisions as president. Another difference: Bloomberg will be making this argument as a multibillionaire who built a multinational company.

