Slack to let different companies’ users connect

In the next major step in its quest to replace email, Slack plans to start allowing direct messages between people who work at different companies, regardless of whether the companies are themselves connected via Slack.

Why it matters: Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield told Axios this is the company's biggest product move since it started allowing companies to have shared channels with outside vendors, suppliers and partners.

Details:

  • The expanded direct messaging feature is being announced at the Slack Frontiers conference today, but won't be available until early next year.
  • Companies will be able to decide who employees can send direct messages to, as well as the retention policies for such messages.
  • Slack is also showing demos of how Slack could be used for people to send asynchronous voice and video messages within channels. The features are being tested internally at Slack, but the company isn't saying if and when they will be available more broadly.

The big picture: The pandemic has highlighted the need for tools to better connect remote employees with one another.

  • Butterfield told Axios the company is seeking "opportunities not just to make the situation bearable, but kind of the opposite ... What can we change to create new opportunities?"

Slack isn't alone. Microsoft has been rapidly working to expand its Microsoft Teams product. And on Tuesday Google announced the rebranding of its G Suite as Google Workplace.

  • With the name change come new features aimed at remote collaboration, such as picture-in-picture video allowing people to see one another while collaborating on a document.

Remote work erodes workers' sense of belonging

Most Americans want the telework trend to continue after the pandemic, but there's a lingering problem that companies haven't been able to solve: working at home is isolating.

Why it matters: A sense of belonging at work is becoming increasingly important to workers — and employers who figure out how to build that into the hybrid work culture of the future will have a critical advantage when recruiting and retaining talent.

Appeals court says Trump must turn over tax records

The Second Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday ruled in favor of a lower court decision that would force President Trump to comply with a subpoena from Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance for eight years of his financial records.

What's next: Trump is expected to attempt appealing the decision in the Supreme Court, per the New York Times, although Vance has agreed to not enforce a subpoena for 12 days as long as the president's lawyers move quickly.

Gene editing pioneers win Nobel Prize in chemistry

Jennifer Doudna and Emmanuelle Charpentier won the Nobel Prize in chemistry on Wednesday for their work developing the gene editing tool CRISPR.

Why it matters: Gene editing could transform biology and medicine with its wide-ranging applications for understanding and treating disease, optimizing crops and eradicating pests. But its potential use in treating human diseases by changing genes that can be inherited raises major ethical questions that will challenge scientists for decades.

