Photo Illustration: Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Slack filed an antitrust complaint against Microsoft in the European Union Wednesday, arguing it's anti-competitive that Microsoft ties its Teams workplace collaboration software to its Microsoft Office suite of products.
The big picture: Slack's suit adds to the growing list of big U.S. tech companies under global scrutiny for potential antitrust violations.
Details: Slack alleges Microsoft has illegally tied Teams to Office products, forcing installation and blocking removal.
- “Microsoft is reverting to past behavior," Slack general counsel David Schellhase said in a statement. "They created a weak, copycat product and tied it to their dominant Office product, force installing it and blocking its removal, a carbon copy of their illegal behavior during the ‘browser wars.’"
- Like Slack, Teams is aimed at enterprise customers and enables users to chat, video-conference and share files with one another.
- Slack wants the European Commission to stop Microsoft from bundling or otherwise linking the products, he said.