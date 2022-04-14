Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) raised $1.6 million during the first quarter of 2022, and nearly 75% of her contributions totaled less than $100, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: It's a lot of money for a senator who isn't up for reelection until 2024, and isn't a member of leadership or a committee chair. The numbers also give Sinema, a key holdout alongside Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) in the 50-50 Senate, something to point to amid their controversial record of bucking the party.

The fact that 3/4 of her contributions were less than $100, and more than 97% of contributions came from individuals, shows her support from small-dollar donors.

That's a coveted demographic among both parties.

What they're saying: A Sinema campaign spokesperson attributed the numbers, in part, to Sinema's work on the bipartisan infrastructure bill and reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act.

Both were put into law on a bipartisanship basis.