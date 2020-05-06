2 hours ago - Technology

Sinclair to pay record fine to settle FCC investigations

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Sinclair Broadcast Group agreed to pay a record $48 million to settle three Federal Communications Commission investigations into its practices, the agency said Wednesday.

Why it matters: Despite the big penalty, the conservative-leaning broadcaster will keep its licenses after accusations the company misled regulators in its failed bid to buy Tribune Media.

Details: The settlement closes an investigation into whether the broadcaster was upfront regarding its plans for stations it planned to sell in order to obtain regulatory approval for the would-be Tribune merger.

  • Tribune called off the deal after FCC Chairman Ajit Pai raised questions about whether Sinclair would still control the stations it proposed spinning off in the side deals.
  • The FCC's settlement also resolves investigations into whether Sinclair failed to identify sponsored content suppled to television stations and if it acted in good faith during negotiations with pay-TV providers to air its programming.

What they're saying: Pai said he disagrees with those who "for transparently political reasons," wanted to see Sinclair's licenses revoked, saying in a statement "the First Amendment still applies around here.” 

  • “Sinclair’s conduct during its attempt to merge with Tribune was completely unacceptable,” Pai said in the statement. “Today’s penalty, along with the failure of the Sinclair/Tribune transaction, should serve as a cautionary tale to other licensees seeking commission approval of a transaction in the future."
  • Sinclair CEO Chris Ripley said in a statement tweeted by the company that the broadcaster is pleased to move forward and that it is "committed to continue to interact constructively with all of its regulators."

Go deeper

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7:30 p.m. ET: 3,744,585 — Total deaths: 263,068 — Total recoveries — 1,238,250Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7:30 p.m. ET: 1,223,468 — Total deaths: 73,039 — Total recoveries — 189,910 — Total tested: 7,759,771Map.
  3. Public health: Children in the U.S. face "unprecedented" food insecurity amid coronavirus — An experimental wearable device detects early symptoms.
  4. Federal government: Trump and some top aides question accuracy of virus death toll, contradicting experts who believe it is too low.
  5. States: Confirmed cases in California jump 4.5% amid testing surge Cuomo says coronavirus increasing nationally even as New York has "turned the corner."
  6. Business: Insurers, small businesses prepare for war as policies fail to cover coronavirus Wendy's locations run out of burgers as meat shortages hit.
  7. World: Coronavirus layoffs hit African tech sector The U.S. is at odds with its allies over the origins of the coronavirus — Beijing has demanded praise from countries in exchange for medical supplies.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Why the coronavirus tears us apart

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Far from being the unifying force other catastrophes have been, the COVID-19 pandemic is tearing a divided America — and world — further apart.

Why it matters: Thanks to preexisting political and economic divisions and tech and media bubbles that allow us to choose our own reality, we're not experiencing the same pandemic. That bodes ill for our ability to overcome this global disaster, and the ones that will follow.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - Health

Trump vetoes resolution to curb war powers against Iran

Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump on Wednesday vetoed a war powers resolution that would have curbed his ability to direct military action against Iran without Congress' authorization.

Why it matters: The bipartisan measure came after Trump ordered a strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani in January, bringing the two nations to the brink of war.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow3 hours ago - Politics & Policy