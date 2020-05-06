Sinclair Broadcast Group agreed to pay a record $48 million to settle three Federal Communications Commission investigations into its practices, the agency said Wednesday.

Why it matters: Despite the big penalty, the conservative-leaning broadcaster will keep its licenses after accusations the company misled regulators in its failed bid to buy Tribune Media.

Details: The settlement closes an investigation into whether the broadcaster was upfront regarding its plans for stations it planned to sell in order to obtain regulatory approval for the would-be Tribune merger.

Tribune called off the deal after FCC Chairman Ajit Pai raised questions about whether Sinclair would still control the stations it proposed spinning off in the side deals.

The FCC's settlement also resolves investigations into whether Sinclair failed to identify sponsored content suppled to television stations and if it acted in good faith during negotiations with pay-TV providers to air its programming.

What they're saying: Pai said he disagrees with those who "for transparently political reasons," wanted to see Sinclair's licenses revoked, saying in a statement "the First Amendment still applies around here.”