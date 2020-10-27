58 mins ago - Economy & Business

SimilarWeb raises $120 million

SimilarWeb, an Israeli-based internet measurement company, has raised $120 million in its latest fundraising round, bringing its total funding to-date to $240 million.

Our thought bubble: The company was previously reportedly valued at $800 million after its last round in 2017, so presumably it's approaching a valuation that exceeds $1 billion.

Details: The round was co-led by ION Crossover Partners and Viola Growth. The company says the new money will fuel the expansion of its business through merger and acquisition activities as well as brand awareness.

  • The company makes money by providing subscription analytics to businesses and individuals globally.
  • That business supports its wider mission of also providing free data to users around the world.
  • When it comes to web traffic, SimilarWeb data has quickly become the standard for many companies citing web traffic trends.

The big picture: Amid the pandemic, more companies have had to quickly pivot their businesses online, expanding the digital data and analytics market.

Orion Rummler
20 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Federal judge blocks DOJ from defending Trump in Carroll rape defamation case

E. Jean Carroll in Warwick, New York. Photo: Eva Deitch for The Washington Post via Getty Images

A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed the Justice Department's attempted intervention on behalf of President Trump in writer E. Jean Carroll's defamation lawsuit against him, after she accused him of raping her in a dressing room in the mid-1990s.

Catch up quick: The agency argued that Trump was "acting within the scope of his office" as president when he said in 2019 that Caroll was "lying" about her claim.

Axios
Updated 50 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: Axios-Ipsos poll: Federal response has only gotten worse — The swing states where the pandemic is raging.
  2. Health: The coronavirus is starting to crush some hospitals — 13 states set single-day case records last week.
  3. Business: Where stimulus is needed most.
  4. Education: The dangerous instability of school re-openings.
  5. States: Nearly two dozen Minnesota COVID cases traced to 3 Trump campaign events.
  6. World: Unrest in Italy as restrictions grow across Europe.
  7. Media: Fox News president and several hosts advised to quarantine.
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Pre-bunking rises ahead of the 2020 election

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Tech platforms are no longer satisfied with debunking falsehoods — now they're starting to invest in efforts that preemptively show users accurate information to help them counter falsehoods later on.

Why it matters: Experts argue that pre-bunking can be a more effective strategy for combative misinformation than fact-checking. It's also a less polarizing way to address misinformation than trying to apply judgements to posts after they've been shared.

