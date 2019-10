Los Angeles-area Sierra Canyon High School's basketball team tours Dwyane Wade's son, Zaire, as a senior and LeBron James' son, Bronny, as a freshman. They also have 2 five-star recruits and a seven-foot-two-inch center from China — along with an NBA-style media day.

Why it matters: High school basketball teams don't normally hold media days. Then again, the children of NBA legends don't normally team up in high school — so nothing about this is normal.