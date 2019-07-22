Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser issued a rare blow to President Trump from the business community on Saturday, tweeting in German that he "finds it depressing that the most important political office in the world is turning into the face of racism and exclusion."

Why it matters: The president often touts his strong relationship with the business world, and hasn't been afraid to hit back at companies like Nike and Amazon who endorse anti-Trump views or otherwise get under his skin.. Kaeser, who heads one of the largest manufacturing companies in Europe, joins a number of international leaders — including German Chancellor Angela Merkel — in condemning Trump's recent racist outbursts.