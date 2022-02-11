Sign up for our daily briefing

Shoplifting reaches crisis proportions

Jennifer A. Kingson

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Shoplifting has gotten so bad nationally that chains like Rite Aid are closing hard-hit stores, sending terrified employees home in Ubers and locking up aisles of seemingly mundane items like deodorant and toothpaste.

Why it matters: Retailers are already reeling from the pandemic, supply chain woes and the labor shortage. Now they're combating systematic looting by organized crime gangs — which are growing more aggressive and violent.

  • "It's out of control — it is just out of control," Lisa LaBruno, SVP of operations and innovation at the Retail Industry Leaders Association, tells Axios.
  • A lot of the uptick is tied to the ease of reselling stolen goods online, plus the fact that consumers are buying more everyday goods online during COVID.
  • "We have experienced a 300% increase in retail theft from our stores since the pandemic began." CVS spokesman Michael DeAngelis tells Axios.

At a Rite Aid that just closed its doors in midtown Manhattan, more than $200,000 in goods were stolen in December and January, per the New York Post.

  • “They come in every day, sometimes twice a day, with laundry bags and just load up on stuff,” the Post quoted a store employee saying.

Driving the news: The retail industry is pressing Congress to pass the INFORM Act, which would require online marketplaces (like Amazon, eBay and Facebook) to verify sellers and provide contact information to buyers.

  • Attorneys general in states like California, Arizona and New Mexico are setting up anti-shoplifting task forces and looking at stricter laws on bail reform and felony thresholds.
  • District attorneys in cities like Chicago and New York are considering harsher measures against shoplifters.

The big picture: The problem is made worse by flash mobs like the 80 people who stormed a Nordstrom in San Francisco in November, and organized retail crime groups that often hire homeless people and drug addicts as "boosters" to do the dirty work.

  • Store shelves aren't the only places getting hit: Warehouses and cargo trucks are also in the crosshairs.
  • Teams of "boosters" will throng a store with laundry bags, grabbing what they can and assaulting workers who confront them — sometimes fatally.

Details: One Bay Area crime ring stole $8 million in merchandise from CVS, Walgreens and Target stores.

  • Another one ripped off a staggering $50 million in goods — mostly health and beauty products that thieves stockpiled in a warehouse.
  • "More than $1.6 million in razor blades alone were recovered," per Loss Prevention Magazine.

What stores are doing: In addition to locking high-theft items behind anti-theft panels, retailers are arming more merchandise with alarmed security tags.

  • They're installing shelf sensors that can tell when a customer has been browsing for a suspiciously long time, and adding "smart" shopping carts with wheels that lock if someone sneaks it past the cash register.
  • But too many locks can frustrate honest shoppers — potentially sending them into the arms of an Amazon.com instead of the corner store.
  • LaBruno of the Retail Industry Leaders Association says merchants "are always doing a balancing act" to ward off theft while making inventory accessible.

Al Sharpton addressed the issue on “Morning Joe” on Thursday, saying, “They're locking up my toothpaste.”

What they're saying: A survey released in December by the National Retail Federation found that designer clothing was the top item reported stolen, followed by laundry detergent, razors, designer handbags and deodorant.

  • The top five cities for organized retail crime, in order, were Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, New York and San Francisco.

Yes, but: An analysis of crime statistics and other reporting by The Atlantic cast doubt on what it called the "great shoplifting freak-out," citing "fuzzy data" and asserting that what's being lumped together as shoplifting is actually a variety of violent crimes.

Shampoo is locked behind plastic at a Duane Reade in Manhattan. Photo: Jennifer A. Kingson/Axios

Mike Allen, author of AM
4 mins ago - Politics & Policy

First look: Harvard wave for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

In a 1996 photo (from left), Antoinette Coakley, Nina Coleman, Lisa Fairfax and Ketanji Brown Jackson. Photo: Lisa Fairfax

A group of about 175 Black alumni of Harvard today will deliver a letter to the White House supporting Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who sits on the powerful U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, and is one of President Biden's top prospects for the Supreme Court.

What they're saying: "We come from the South, North, East, and West. We are civic and corporate leaders, scientists, artists, entrepreneurs, public school teachers, professors, doctors, lawyers, and stay-at-home parents, among others," the letter says.

Joann Muller, author of What's Next
Updated 15 mins ago - Economy & Business

Populism's new inferno

Protesters block the flow of commercial traffic over the bridge into Canada from Detroit. Photo: Cole Burston/Getty Images

What began as a small-but-loud truck convoy protest against Canadian pandemic restrictions has snowballed into an international crisis that's been choking the busiest border crossing in North America all week.

Driving the news: Copycat convoys are spreading in other countries, including the United States, where officials warned of a potential disruption to Sunday's Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

Axios
Updated 20 mins ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

Shaun White of Team USA reacts during the men's snowboard halfpipe final of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, China, on Friday morning local time. Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images

🏂 Shaun White ends Olympic career with fourth place finish

⛸️ Russian figure skating star tests positive for banned substance

⛷️ U.S. Olympic skier Mikaela Shiffrin "grateful" for outpouring of support

🎿 Eileen Gu: A tale of two nations

📸 In photos: Winter Olympics Day 7 highlights

