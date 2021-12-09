Sign up for our daily briefing

Retailers push for new rules stopping online sale of stolen goods

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Retailers are fighting online anonymity to stop stolen goods from being resold on the internet.

Driving the news: CEOs of nearly two dozen retail companies threw their weight today behind legislation aimed at marketplaces like Amazon and eBay in a letter to congressional leaders.

  • The INFORM Consumers Act would require online giants to verify sellers and enable buyers to verify sellers and to see contact information.

Why it matters: Organized retail crime has spread as the pace of online shopping reached record levels throughout the pandemic

  • That fever pitch, experts and retailers say, has amplified incentives for reselling stolen goods. 
  • “It's become a low-risk crime,” says Brian Dodge, president of the Retail Industry Leaders Association.

Catch up quick: Retailers see $45 billion in annual losses, up from $30 billion a decade ago, according to the Coalition of Law Enforcement and Retail, a retail loss prevention and law enforcement trade group.

  • Flash mobs have targeted retail chains ranging from CVS, Home Depot and Target to Nordstrom, Burberry and Louis Vuitton.
  • Everything from furniture and electronics to beauty products and over-the-counter drugs has shown up on large platforms like Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp and Amazon, according to local reports around the country.

If passed, the INFORM Act could make theft harder, says Dodge.

  • Today, those thieves can sell products to unsuspecting customers, he adds, “hiding behind fake usernames and untraceable email addresses rather than legitimate kinds of business information that any other operating business would have to provide — like a name.”

What they’re saying: Amazon has said it supports the House version of the bill, while also saying it opposes legislation that has goals of favoring "large brick-and-mortar retailers at the expense of small businesses that sell online."

  • Facebook declined to comment on the bills.

Be smart: Where the House and Senate bills differ — the Senate version would require sellers with high volume to be verified, which could make compliance more difficult.

Go deeper

Richard Collings
10 hours ago - Economy & Business

The classic retail LBO starting to look vintage

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Before the turbulence of the last decade, retail LBOs followed a clear model. But with rich valuations and a low appetite for credit risk, retail has seen a dearth of traditional leveraged buyouts, even as the industry slowly emerges from the pandemic.

Why it matters: Private equity firms with dedicated retail practices will have to be more creative about how they invest in the sector going forward.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
12 hours ago - World

Italy fines Amazon $1.3 billion for violating antitrust law

Photo: Ivan Romano/Getty Images

Italy's antitrust regulator fined Amazon $1.3 billion on Thursday, claiming an investigation unveiled that it abused its dominant position in the market by favoring third-party sellers that used its logistics services.

Why it matters: It comes amid a wave of antitrust law enforcement by European nations against Big Tech companies.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
Dec 8, 2021 - Economy & Business

Complaint to FTC: Amazon search results full of potentially deceiving ads

Photo: Nigel Kirby/Loop Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Amazon does not sufficiently distinguish between its search results and paid ads, potentially "deceiving millions of consumers," according to a complaint filed to the Federal Trade Commission.

Why it matters: Joan Moriarty, research director for the Strategic Organizing Center, a coalition of labor unions that filed the complaint, told the Washington Post the group is "very hopeful" that the FTC will investigate the complaint because Lina Khan (D), a known Amazon critic, is now chair.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

