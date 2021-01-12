GOP megadonor Sheldon Adelson dies at 87

Billionaire casino owner and Republican megadonor Sheldon Adelson died at age 87 on Monday night from complications related to treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, his company Las Vegas Sands announced Tuesday.

The big picture: Adelson and his wife, Miriam, were President Trump's largest donors. The couple have donated more than $525 million to federal political campaigns and committees since the 2010 cycle, per OpenSecrets.

Adelson was a fierce supporter of Israel who used his wealth to elevate the issue as a top cause for many GOP officials.

In addition to the Nevada-based Las Vegas Review-Journal, Adelson owned the Israeli daily newspaper Israel Hayom and weekly newspaper Makor Rishon.

In 2018, Trump awarded Miriam Adelson the President Medal of Freedom — the nation's highest civilian honor — for her and her husband's philanthropy.

In August, Trump lashed out at Adelson for not donating more to support his re-election, mortifying GOP officials who feared the president had alienated the party's largest donor.

But just days later, Adelson's top adviser said the billionaire was "110% behind the president" and that it would "become apparent shortly."

Filings show that Adelson and his wife gave a record-setting $218 million to Republicans and conservative groups during the 2020 election cycle.

What they're saying: