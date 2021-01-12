Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

GOP megadonor Sheldon Adelson dies at 87

Photo: Shahar Azran/Getty Images

Billionaire casino owner and Republican megadonor Sheldon Adelson died at age 87 on Monday night from complications related to treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, his company Las Vegas Sands announced Tuesday.

The big picture: Adelson and his wife, Miriam, were President Trump's largest donors. The couple have donated more than $525 million to federal political campaigns and committees since the 2010 cycle, per OpenSecrets.

  • Adelson was a fierce supporter of Israel who used his wealth to elevate the issue as a top cause for many GOP officials.
  • In addition to the Nevada-based Las Vegas Review-Journal, Adelson owned the Israeli daily newspaper Israel Hayom and weekly newspaper Makor Rishon.
  • In 2018, Trump awarded Miriam Adelson the President Medal of Freedom — the nation's highest civilian honor — for her and her husband's philanthropy.

In August, Trump lashed out at Adelson for not donating more to support his re-election, mortifying GOP officials who feared the president had alienated the party's largest donor.

  • But just days later, Adelson's top adviser said the billionaire was "110% behind the president" and that it would "become apparent shortly."
  • Filings show that Adelson and his wife gave a record-setting $218 million to Republicans and conservative groups during the 2020 election cycle.

What they're saying:

  • Las Vegas Sands: "Born to immigrant parents and raised in a poor section of Boston, Mr. Adelson went from a teenager selling newspapers on a street corner to becoming one of the world's most successful entrepreneurs. ... While his business credentials – having started or been involved in more than 50 different enterprises - are unquestioned, his dedication to philanthropy and commitment to his family will truly be his legacy."
  • Former President George W. Bush: "Laura and I mourn the passing of a friend, Sheldon Adelson. Sheldon battled his way out of a tough Boston neighborhood to build a successful enterprise that loyally employed tens of thousands - and entertained millions. He was an American patriot, a generous benefactor of charitable causes, and a strong supporter of Israel."
  • House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy: “Sheldon has now gone home. But the legacy he leaves behind will last many lifetimes. We will always remember how he helped to improve the nations he loved, advance the democratic values they stand for, and support the people who call them home. He was freedom’s greatest friend."

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

The big hedge

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Warnings that the U.S. equity market looks to be in a bubble are coming from a slew of Wall Street asset managers and strategists as stocks continue to reach new record highs and markets display abnormal behavior. But data show that while investors are hedging their bets, there is hardly a mad dash to sell out of equity positions.

What's happening: As the 10-year Treasury yield rises solidly above 1% — its highest level in nearly a year — a growing contingent of investors fear that a crash is imminent without the ballast of rock-bottom interest rates.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara FischerAlison Snyder
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The science of mob thinking

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

The Capitol siege last week came as a shock to many Americans who had no idea how intense election denialism, and to an extent white supremacy, has been brewing in American society.

Why it matters: Research shows that this type of mob thinking has become stronger and more frequent as more news and information has moved online. Experts also suggest President Trump played a key role in weaponizing human tendencies to distrust people who look or act different.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Felix Salmon, author of Capital
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

How CEOs became the 4th branch of government

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

America needs law and order — but emphatically not the kind that President Trump has in mind when he uses the phrase. That's the message being sent by a broad coalition of CEOs who are silencing Trump and punishing his acolytes in Congress.

Why it matters: Private-sector CEOs managed to act as a faster and more effective check on the power of the president than Congress could. They have money, they have power, and they have more of the public's trust than politicians do. And they're using all of it in an attempt to preserve America's system of governance.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow