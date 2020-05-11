Shanghai Disneyland reopens in huge test for tourism in China

Visitors in face masks streamed into Shanghai Disneyland as the park reopened today in a high-profile step toward reviving tourism, AP reports.

Why it matters: The House of Mouse's experience in Shanghai, the first of its parks to reopen, foreshadows hurdles global leisure industries might face. Disney is limiting visitor numbers, requiring masks and checking for the virus' telltale fever.

Photo: Sam McNeil/AP

Decals on sidewalks and at lines for attractions show visitors where to stand to keep themselves separated. The company said rides will be limited to one group of visitors per car to keep strangers apart.

Advance reservations are required and visitors are assigned times to enter.

The company said guest numbers will be limited to one-third of the usual daily level of 80,000 at the start and will gradually increase.

Go deeper: U.S. Disney parks might not reopen until next year