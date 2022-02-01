Sign up for our daily briefing

Service workers still struggle with unstable schedules

Emily Peck

Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Companies talk openly these days about ways to improve workers’ lives, but employers in the service sector may be ignoring a critical issue.

The big picture: Workers in the service industries — think retail and restaurants — continue to face unpredictable work schedules, seeing little change from what they experienced in 2017, according to a new study from the Shift Project, a national survey of more than 100,000 workers at the nation's biggest retailers.

Why it matters: Unstable schedules harm workers' health and well-being, and the well-being of their children — especially during a time of uncertainty around schools and child care.

By the numbers: About two-thirds of workers received less than two weeks’ notice of their work schedule.

  • 21% performed "on-call" assignments, requiring them to be available if needed, but without paying them for their time.
  • 57% experienced last-minute changes to scheduled shifts.

The bottom line: Flexibility is the new buzzword for a certain class of professionals, but for those earning low pay, more structure is desperately needed.

Go deeper

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
Updated 26 mins ago - Sports

NFL sued for racial discrimination by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores

Brian Flores. Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images.

Brian Flores, who was fired last month as head coach of the Miami Dolphins, has sued the National Football League and each of its franchises for racial discrimination.

Why it matters: The NFL for decades has been criticized for its paucity of Black coaches, and now Flores plans to hold the league's feet to the legal fire.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
Updated 1 hour ago - Health

Pfizer asks FDA to authorize COVID vaccine for kids under 5

A nurse gives a little girl a shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine while her brother covers his eyes at a vaccination site in Florida. Photo: Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday asked the Food and Drugs Administration to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years old.

The big picture: Hospitalizations of younger children have reached their highest levels since the beginning of the pandemic.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Over a dozen HBCUs get bomb threats on first day of Black History Month

Howard University in Washington, DC, on February 1, 2022. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

More than a dozen historically Black colleges and universities on Tuesday closed campus or cancelled classes due to bomb threats on the first day of Black History Month.

The big picture: It was the second day this week and third in the last month that several HBCUs received such threats. By Tuesday afternoon, the majority of the schools had been cleared and no bombs had been found.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow