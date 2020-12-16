Get the latest market trends in your inbox

What Sequoia Capital got right

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

On March 5, Sequoia Capital issued a dire warning to its portfolio company CEOs, telling them to "question every assumption" about their businesses.

Flashback: At the time, the WHO wouldn't categorize COVID-19 as a pandemic for another two weeks. The NBA was still playing games in front of fans. Congress had just committed $8 billion to fight the virus, believing it to be a sufficient amount, and non-citizen travel from Europe into the U.S. was still allowed. Kids were still in school.

Nine months later, Sequoia's letter stands as prophetic, befitting a firm long viewed as venture capital's platinum standard. And, like with Sequoia's "RIP Good Times" warning from October 2008, this one deserves credit for waking entrepreneurs — and other VCs — to the mortal danger before it was too late.

  • The goal, as Sequoia's Roelof Botha told me at the time, was to "sensitize" companies to compound risk, which is something people don't intuitively contemplate (particularly when it comes to public health).
  • Sequoia didn't tell people their businesses were on the brink. Rather, it provided a brief playbook for how to lessen the odds they'd reach that point, advising founders to recalibrate cash assumptions and reconsider spending plans in areas like marketing and new hires.
  • In short, the best way to keep the gravy train rolling was to give it a respite.

No, Sequoia didn't get everything right.

  • The firm suggested it would take "perhaps several quarters before we can be confident that the virus has been contained." Clearly an underestimation.
  • It also argued that Fed interest rate cuts "may prove a blunt tool in alleviating the economic ramifications of a global health crisis." That was true, but neglected to predict how monetary policy would help cleave the investment economy from the real economy, and how that dichotomy would keep fueling private and public equity deal-making.

The bottom line: We should all hope Sequoia never again feels compelled to pen another of these letters. But, if it does, we'd best pay attention.

Alayna TreeneOriana Gonzalez
22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Congressional leaders move closer to striking stimulus deal

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Congressional leaders are moving closer to striking a compromise on coronavirus relief funding, and could soon announce a roughly $900 billion rescue package with a second round of direct payments as low as $600, sources familiar with the talks tell Axios.

The state of play: Negotiations between House and Senate leaders and the White House are ongoing and the details are not yet finalized, but this is the closest Congress has been to reaching a stimulus deal in months.

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
51 mins ago - World

U.S. accuses Switzerland and Vietnam of currency war

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Switzerland and Vietnam have officially been designated as currency manipulators, the Treasury Department announced today.

Why it matters: The designation allows the White House to impose a broad range of tariffs, sanctions and other punishments on the two friendly countries, both of whom have been struggling with strengthening currencies this year.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's green team emerges

Photo illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images     

The incoming Joe Biden administration just filled in some of the biggest blanks on its energy and climate team, and the decisions say plenty about its approach.

Catch up fast: Obama-era EPA boss Gina McCarthy is slated to be named Biden's White House domestic climate policy adviser to lead a government-wide policy push.

