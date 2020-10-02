The U.S. economy added 661,000 jobs in September, while the unemployment rate fell to 7.9% from 8.4%, the government said on Friday.

Why it matters: The final jobs report before the election showed a slowdown in hiring — a sign the labor market is in for a longer road to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The big picture: Economists warn it will be years before the labor market fully recovers from the walloping earlier this year — if the jobs come back at all.

Brian Rose, an economist at UBS, told Axios he expects that 5 million Americans will lose jobs permanently because of the pandemic.

In the meantime, America's labor market picture is darkening.

This week was among the worst for the labor market in recent history, with tens of thousands of workers laid off at America’s biggest businesses — including 28,000 workers at Disney theme parks.

Airlines are beginning to let go of 32,000 employees, in the absence of additional stimulus from Washington.

None of these losses were factored into the jobs report, since the survey period ended in mid-September.

