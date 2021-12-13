Millions of America's seniors are vulnerable to Omicron

Only about half of nursing home residents have received a COVID booster shot — an ominous statistic as Omicron rapidly spreads around the world.

Why it matters: Experts recommended booster shots — especially for this vulnerable population — even before the emergence of Omicron. But preliminary data shows that two doses of Pfizer's vaccine isn't very effective against the new variant, although three is.

Expand chart Data: CDC; Note: Eligible population is defined as persons 65 years and older who completed a primary COVID-19 vaccination series and were eligible to receive a booster or additional primary dose by the end of the analysis period, Nov. 19, 2021; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

The big picture: Less than half of eligible adults 65 and older — 44% — had received a booster shot as of shortly before Thanksgiving, according to CDC data released Friday.

There was wide variation by race and ethnicity, with white Americans more likely to have gotten a booster than most people of color.

There was also significant variability based on vaccine type. Eligible seniors who originally received J&J's one-shot vaccine were much less likely to have gotten a booster shot than Pfizer and Moderna recipients.

Only 17% of eligible J&J recipients had been boosted as of Nov. 19.

The bottom line: Millions of unboosted seniors, even those who are fully vaccinated, are vulnerable to breakthrough infections as Omicron cases spike.