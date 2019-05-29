Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest on the trade war's impact.

Seniors' spending on cancer drugs has soared

Seniors pay more out of pocket for cancer drugs today than they did in 2010, according to a new JAMA study.

The big picture: The Affordable Care Act reduced seniors' share of their drug bills, but price increases — on new and old drugs alike — have canceled out those savings.

Between the lines: There are 13 cancer pills in Part D that were also covered in 2010. What seniors pay for the vast majority of them is expected to increase this year.

  • For example, out-of-pocket spending on Revlimid increased, on average, by more than $4,000 between 2010 and 2018.

Yes, but: Many cancer drugs aren't covered by Medicare Part D. They are instead in Part B, because they're administered by a doctor rather than picked up at a pharmacy.

