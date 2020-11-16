Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Senators want Facebook to address anti-Muslim speech

Ina Fried, author of Login

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) Photo: Mandel Ngan-Pool/Getty Images

A group of Democratic senators says Facebook needs to better enforce its hate speech policies on anti-Muslim posts.

Why it matters: Facebook is under pressure from a range of groups and politicians on both the left and right who feel mistreated by the social network.

The group, led by Sen. Chris Coons, plans to send a six-page letter to Facebook today expressing "deep concern" and asking the social network to commit to better auditing and internal monitoring of its practices.

Driving the news: The letter, seen by Axios, cites some progress from Facebook, including a recently completed civil rights audit, but notes that the company "has not yet publicly studied or acknowledged the particular ways anti-Muslim bigotry manifests on its platform."

  • The letter has more than a dozen signatories, including Coons, Richard Blumenthal, Dick Durbin, Mark Warner, Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Airbnb's IPO will cap off its resilient rebound

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Airbnb will flip its IPO filing on Monday afternoon, setting itself up to go public before year-end.

Why it matters: This would cap off a resilient rebound for a company that many left for dead after the pandemic hit. As a source close to the company tells me: "Everyone knows Airbnb had a good Q3, but people may be surprised by just how good it was."

Courtenay Brown
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

The economic fallout of lockdown 2.0

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

America is facing its worst rate of new coronavirus infections — and widespread sickness is expected to be compounded by economic pain from the necessary lockdown measures, much like we saw earlier this year.

Why it matters: What's different now is the lack of near-term hope for stimulus as the country tries to control the virus — at a time when economists say it's critical to mitigate fallout for the unemployed, businesses and municipalities.

Axios
4 hours ago - Health

Moderna says its coronavirus vaccine is nearly 95% effective

Moderna said Monday that its coronavirus vaccine candidate is 94.5% effective in fighting the virus, per an initial analysis released by the company.

Why it matters: The Moderna vaccine — alongside Pfizer's similarly effective candidate — provides another dash of hope that the pandemic currently raging across the world could be tamed by next year.

