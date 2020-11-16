Senators want Facebook to address anti-Muslim speech

A group of Democratic senators says Facebook needs to better enforce its hate speech policies on anti-Muslim posts.

Why it matters: Facebook is under pressure from a range of groups and politicians on both the left and right who feel mistreated by the social network.

The group, led by Sen. Chris Coons, plans to send a six-page letter to Facebook today expressing "deep concern" and asking the social network to commit to better auditing and internal monitoring of its practices.

Driving the news: The letter, seen by Axios, cites some progress from Facebook, including a recently completed civil rights audit, but notes that the company "has not yet publicly studied or acknowledged the particular ways anti-Muslim bigotry manifests on its platform."