Senate confirms Trump's youngest judicial pick as GOP breaks tradition

The U.S. Senate. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed lawyer Kathryn Kimball Mizelle to a lifetime judgeship on U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida in a 49-41 vote.

Why it matters: It's the sixth Trump-appointed district judge the Senate has confirmed since Election Day, breaking with the body's tradition against approving nominees of a lame-duck president.

  • Even after losing the presidential election, Trump and Republicans have continued to reshape the judiciary at a blistering pace with a slew of young, conservative judges.
  • The Senate had only once approved the nominee of a president who lost re-election since 1987, Brookings Institution fellow Russell Wheeler told Bloomberg Law.

The vote comes despite Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein's (D-Calif.) recent letter to Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) asking that the body "cease to process judicial nominations" in light of President-elect Biden's victory.

  • "[W]e’re going to run through the tape. We go through the end of the year, and so does the President," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told radio host Hugh Hewitt in October.

The big picture: Democrats have criticized the Washington, D.C.-based lawyer's record, arguing she has never tried a criminal or civil case as lead or co-counsel.

  • The 33-year-old, who has eight years of legal experience, is President Trump's youngest judicial appointment. She would be among the youngest federal judges in the U.S.
  • A substantial majority of the American Bar Association's Standing Committee gave Mizelle a "Not Qualified" rating for the position, citing the "short time she has actually practiced law and her lack of meaningful trial experience."
  • The other side: Republicans have touted Mizelle's resume, which includes a clerkship with Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Shawna Chen
2 hours ago - Health

Over a quarter-million people have died in the U.S. from COVID-19

Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty

The United States topped 250,000 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday as infections soar in nearly every pocket of every state in the country, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Why it matters: The sharp rise in the number of cases and fatalities has accelerated calls for government action. Wednesday's news exceeded infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci's March prediction in which he said "we should be prepared" that COVID-19 could kill 240,000 Americans.

Axios
4 hours ago - Podcasts

Joe Biden's plan to forgive student debt

President-elect Biden this week endorsed a proposal to immediately forgive up to $10,000 in student debt, with some experts arguing he could do so via executive action.

Axios Re:Cap speaks with Mike Pierce, policy director for the Student Borrower Protection Center, about Biden's plan, why it matters and what comes next.

Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Pfizer says latest data shows its COVID vaccine is safe and 95% effective — Hospitals are short staffedInfections are rising almost everywhere in the U.S.
  2. Politics: Axios-Ipsos poll: Biden's rising COVID trust.
  3. Economy: How consumer spending slowdown affected U.S. businesses.
  4. Education: NYC will again close public schools.
  5. Sports: The Tokyo Olympics look set to go ahead with fans.
