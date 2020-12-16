Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett's replacement on federal appeals court

Thomas Kirsch during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in November. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Indiana prosecutor Thomas Kirsch as Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett's replacement to sit on a federal appeals court in Chicago.

Why it matters: He's the latest Trump-appointed district judge the Senate has confirmed since Election Day, breaking with a tradition that's previously seen no nominees appointed when a lame-duck president is in office.

Of note: The 51-44 vote was mainly along party lines, with three Democrats voting for Kirsch, who currently serves as U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Indiana. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris did not cast her vote. Neither did four Republican senators.

Axios
Dec 14, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Early voting begins in Georgia's key Senate runoffs

Voters line outside the High Museum polling station in Atlanta, Georgia on the first day of voting in the state's Senate runoffs. Photo: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

People lined up outside polling places across Georgia on Monday for the first day of early voting in the state's two runoff elections that will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.

The big picture: More than 1.2 million people have already requested mail-in absentee ballots and more than 260,000 have returned them as of Monday, per data compiled by the U.S. Elections Project.

Ursula Perano
Updated Dec 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy

The top Republicans who have acknowledged Biden as president-elect

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Some elected Republicans are breaking ranks with President Trump to acknowledge that President-elect Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

Why it matters: The relative sparsity of acknowledgements highlights Trump's lasting power in the GOP, as his campaign moves to file multiple lawsuits alleging voter fraud in key swing states — despite the fact that there have been no credible allegations of any widespread fraud anywhere in the U.S.

Shawna Chen
Updated 10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The Republicans who acknowledged Biden's win after the Electoral College vote

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is the latest Republican to accept Joe Biden as president-elect after the Electoral College affirmed his election victory on Monday.

Why it matters: Many GOP lawmakers have for weeks refused to accept Biden's win, highlighting President Trump's influence over the party, even as his efforts to overthrow the election based on false allegations of widespread voter fraud proved unsuccessful.

