The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Indiana prosecutor Thomas Kirsch as Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett's replacement to sit on a federal appeals court in Chicago.

Why it matters: He's the latest Trump-appointed district judge the Senate has confirmed since Election Day, breaking with a tradition that's previously seen no nominees appointed when a lame-duck president is in office.

Of note: The 51-44 vote was mainly along party lines, with three Democrats voting for Kirsch, who currently serves as U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Indiana. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris did not cast her vote. Neither did four Republican senators.