Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul
Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg
Thomas Kirsch during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in November. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Indiana prosecutor Thomas Kirsch as Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett's replacement to sit on a federal appeals court in Chicago.
Why it matters: He's the latest Trump-appointed district judge the Senate has confirmed since Election Day, breaking with a tradition that's previously seen no nominees appointed when a lame-duck president is in office.
Of note: The 51-44 vote was mainly along party lines, with three Democrats voting for Kirsch, who currently serves as U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Indiana. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris did not cast her vote. Neither did four Republican senators.