Senate Mischief Makers

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

In a closely divided Congress, the Senate’s Mischief Makers could thwart their leaders' best-laid plans with their own agendas.

Why it matters: On Wednesday night, we shared a list of House members who our leadership sources on the Hill consider some of the top troublemakers. But their Senate counterparts may be even more impactful in a 50-50 chamber, where Vice President Kamala Harris holds the tiebreaking vote.

Not all are created equal. Democrats often contend with an outspoken, very progressive wing of their caucus and try to keep centrists from crossing party lines. Republicans have senators who led efforts to invalidate the 2020 election results and flirted with the same conspiracy theories that fueled groups involved in the Capitol siege.

Republicans:
  • Rand Paul (Kentucky): The libertarian frequently bucks leadership and stalls compromises. He's not afraid to be on an island within his party.
  • Ted Cruz (Texas) and Josh Hawley (Missouri): Both have an eye on the 2024 presidential race, and both will break with leadership for political benefit. The two ignited the Senate debate over challenging the Electoral College votes.
  • Ron Johnson (Wisconsin): He didn't hesitate to open political investigations into then-President Trump's opponents, even when Sen. Mitch McConnell advised against them.

Time will tell about whether GOP freshmen Sens. Roger Marshall (Kansas) and Tommy Tuberville (Alabama) also will haunt McConnell's plans, our congressional sources say.

Democrats/Independents:
  • Kyrsten Sinema (Arizona) and Joe Manchin (West Virginia) aren't afraid to stray across party lines. The latest example: They had private conversations with Republicans, including McConnell, signaling they wouldn't back Democratic efforts to eliminate the filibuster.
  • Bernie Sanders (Vermont): The independent who caucuses with the Democrats is fearless and refuses to fall in line. He and Hawley made an unlikely pair when they teamed up to push leadership for $2,000 stimulus checks in the last COVID relief bill.

Alayna TreeneKadia Goba
Jan 28, 2021 - Politics & Policy

The Mischief Makers

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Several Republican and Democratic lawmakers are emerging as troublemakers within their parties and political thorns for their leadership.

Why it matters: We're calling this group "The Mischief Makers" — members who threaten to upend party unity — the theme eclipsing Washington at the moment — and potentially jeopardize the Democrats' or Republicans' position heading into the 2022 midterms.

Lachlan Markay
Jan 28, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Conservative group puts $700k behind Hawley

Sen. Josh Hawley explains his objection to certifying the 2020 election results hours after the U.S. Capitol siege. Photo: Congress.gov via Getty Images

A Republican group is raising and spending huge amounts of money defending Sen. Josh Hawley after he was ostracized for early January’s attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Why it matters: The Senate Conservatives Fund is plugging Hawley's ideological bona fides and backfilling lost corporate cash with needed political and financial support, helping inoculate him as he weighs reelection or a possible presidential campaign in 2024.

Stef W. Kight
Jan 27, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Young people want checks on Big Tech's power

Data: Generation Lab; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

The next generation of college-educated Americans thinks social media companies have too much power and influence on politics and need more government regulation, according to a new survey by Generation Lab for Axios.

Why it matters: The findings follow an election dominated by rampant disinformation about voting fraud on social media; companies' fraught efforts to stifle purveyors of disinformation including former President Trump; and a deadly Jan. 6 insurrection over the election organized largely online.

