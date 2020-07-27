1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Senate GOP to propose cutting weekly unemployment checks from $600 to $200

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Photo: Ting Shen/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/ via Getty Images

Senate Republicans' coronavirus relief proposal will include a provision to cut federal weekly unemployment benefits from $600 to $200, the Washington Post reports, citing two people familiar with the plan.

How it works: The reduction would be a temporary measure in place until states implement a more targeted system that pays individuals 70% of their lost weekly wages, which they would be given two months to do. The federal benefits are supplemental to existing unemployment insurance, which varies by state.

The big picture: The measure is part of a $1 trillion stimulus proposal Republicans are expected to unveil Monday. The $600 weekly supplemental benefits included in the CARES Act passed in March are set to expire on July 31.

  • Republicans have said they are opposed to extending the $600 benefits because they believe it disincentives some Americans from returning to work, where their wages may be lower than what they receive on unemployment.
  • But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said Democrats will not accept a short-term extension of the aid and that she supports maintaining the $600-per-week benefits in the next stimulus.

The bottom line: More than 31 million Americans are collecting unemployment benefits of some form, and roughly 2.3 million filed new applications to receive them in the most recent week of data released by the Labor Department.

Go deeper: More details on the Senate Republicans' expected proposal

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan
Jul 26, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Mnuchin: White House to propose reducing unemployment benefits to 70% of wages

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on "Fox News Sunday" that the White House will propose capping supplemental unemployment insurance in the next stimulus package to replace 70% of individuals' lost wages.

Why it matters: Republicans are opposed to extending the $600-per-week supplemental benefits included in the CARES Act passed in March, arguing that it disincentives Americans to return to work because many people made more money on unemployment than they did in their prior job. Those benefits set to expire on July 31.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Where coronavirus stimulus talks stand

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, left, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Capitol Hill. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images

The consensus within the White House over the weekend is that they should turn their attention toward passing a smaller, bifurcated stimulus bill, focused on their main priorities.

The state of play: Chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were discouraged after their meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday, GOP congressional aides involved in the negotiations told Axios.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rashaan Ayesh
5 mins ago - Politics & Policy

National Guard officer challenges official account of Lafayette Square incident

Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Army National Guard commander Adam DeMarco will testify on Tuesday that Park Police's use of force in the clearing of Lafayette Square last month was an "unnecessary" and "unprovoked" escalation that he and his fellow National Guardsman viewed as "deeply disturbing."

Why it matters: DeMarco's testimony, previewed in a written statement released by the House Natural Resources Committee on Monday, contradicts statements made by Attorney General Bill Barr and the Trump administration about the controversial clearing of protesters, which preceded President Trump's visit to St. John's Church for a photo op.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow