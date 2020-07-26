1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Where coronavirus stimulus talks stand

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, left, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Capitol Hill. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images

The consensus within the White House over the weekend is that they should turn their attention toward passing a smaller, bifurcated stimulus bill, focused on their main priorities.

The state of play: Chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were discouraged after their meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday, GOP congressional aides involved in the negotiations told Axios.

  • The two now think a more targeted bill has a greater shot at passing before key benefits from the CARES act, namely the unemployment benefits, expire at the end of this week.

Meadows told Axios: "I think [President Trump] made a pragmatic decision to say let's focus on unemployment insurance, schools and liability protection as the most important aspect of the larger package and deal with anything else later."

  • But Pelosi has repeatedly said she is against any short-term extension bill, and most Republicans think the strategy is a losing one.

The White House's primary areas of focus, per a White House official:

  1. Back-to-work tax credits (which the official said is essentially a retention credit).
  2. Extending unemployment insurance to 70% of a person's average wage before the COVID-19 crisis. This is a stark change from the $600 per week benefit unemployed Americans were receiving under the CARES Act.
  3. School funding: Schools will get $105 billion. That would include roughly $70 billion for K-12, but only half would be for all schools — the other half would only be for schools that are opening in person.
  4. Widespread liability insurance, including for restaurants, hotels, hospitals, universities and school districts.

The GOP bill, which Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell plans to roll out on Monday, is expected to include all of them. But it will be a broader, $1 trillion package that contains other priorities as well, such as:

  • $25 billion for coronavirus testing.
  • Stimulus checks, which would be doled out under the same guidelines as in the CARES Act, meaning Americans who make $75K or less would receive the full benefit.
  • Extension of the Paycheck Protection Program. Small businesses with 300 or fewer employees that show a revenue loss of 50% would be able to apply for a second loan.

The White House, including Trump, has signed off on the bill with the hope they can negotiate it down to a "skinny" bill later on .

What’s next: Once the bill drops, negotiations with Democrats will begin in earnest.

Fadel Allassan
Mnuchin: White House to propose reducing unemployment benefits to 70% of wages

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on "Fox News Sunday" that the White House will propose capping supplemental unemployment insurance in the next stimulus package to replace 70% of individuals' lost wages.

Why it matters: Republicans are opposed to extending the $600-per-week supplemental benefits included in the CARES Act passed in March, arguing that it disincentives Americans to return to work because many people made more money on unemployment than they did in their prior job. Those benefits set to expire on July 31.

Fadel Allassan
Pelosi rules out liability protections for employers of "essential workers"

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday that Democrats will not support liability protections for employers of "essential workers" in the next coronavirus relief bill.

Why it matters: Senate Republicans' stimulus proposal is expected to include widespread liability insurance for schools, businesses, hospitals and more, which Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has called his "red line."

Alayna Treene
Senate Republicans grow weary with White House over stimulus bill

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Frustration among many Senate Republicans, not to mention Democrats, toward the White House has hit a fever pitch, with many lawmakers — including Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — admitting they could break for the August recess without a stimulus bill.

The latest: The Senate left for the weekend Thursday evening without even circulating a draft bill that McConnell says will be used as a starting point for negotiations — and many blame the White House.

