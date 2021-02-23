Former House Sergeant at Arms denies delay in approving National Guard during riot

Sign up for our daily briefing
Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund and former House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving clashed at a Senate oversight hearing on Tuesday over alleged delays to approve National Guard help for the Capitol riots on Jan. 6.
Why it matters: Sund says he asked for National Guard assistance at 1:09 p.m., but that Irving did not approve the assistance until 2:10 p.m. Irving says he has no recollection of receiving the request for approval until after 2 p.m. Lawmakers are looking for answers over that hour of lost time.
What they're saying:
- Irving testified: "I did not get a request at 1:09 that I can remember. The first conversation I had with Chief Sund in that timeframe was 1:28, 1:30. In that conversation, he indicated that conditions were deteriorating and he might be looking for National Guard approval."
- Sund insisted that the request was at 1:09. In earlier testimony, he stated that he believes USCP in the future should be permitted to call for National Guard assistance without additional approval.
The bottom line: Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), the top Republican on the Senate Rules Committee said to Irving, "This is a time when the difference in 1:30 and 2:10 or 1:09 and 2:10 makes a big difference. ... Whatever happened here doesn't seem to be in agreement."
What to watch: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) said Tuesday that officials serving in the Pentagon at the time of the insurrection will testify next week about their response to the breach.
Go deeper: Ex-Capitol security chiefs say they didn't receive FBI memo warning of Jan. 6 "war"