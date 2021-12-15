Sign up for our daily briefing

Senate passes $770 billion annual defense bill

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Senate voted 89-10 on Wednesday to approve the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), sending the $770 billion, must-pass legislation to President Biden's desk after weeks of delay.

Why it matters: The annual bill provides funding and sets policy for the Pentagon. It's been passed by Congress on a bipartisan basis every year for the past six decades.

Details: The final version of the NDAA, passed by the House last week, was negotiated behind closed doors by the leaders of the House and Senate Armed Services committees, after the Senate was unable to reach agreement on amendments to its own bill.

Key provisions include:

  • A 2.7% pay increase for military service members and civilian Pentagon staff.
  • Major reforms to how the military investigates and prosecutes sexual assault and harassment, including the creation of a special prosecutor outside of the chain of command.
  • 12 weeks of parental leave for all service members.
  • The creation of a "multi-year independent Afghanistan War Commission" to investigate the 20-year war and U.S. military withdrawal.
  • $300 million in security assistance to Ukraine, an increase of $50 million from President Biden's budget request.

Between the lines: Dozens of amendments with bipartisan support were removed in private negotiations, frustrating lawmakers who had worked for months only to see their provisions killed at the eleventh hour.

These include:

  • A repeal of the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force in Iraq, which would have allowed Congress to claw back some of its war powers.
  • Mandatory sanctions on the operator of Nord Stream 2, a Russia-to-Germany natural gas pipeline that lawmakers fear could be used as a weapon against Ukraine.
  • A provision requiring women to register for the draft.

Go deeper: Read a summary from the House Armed Services Committee

Go deeper

Zachary Basu
17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Democrat says Biden wrong on Nord Stream 2

Photo: Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images

Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona, a Democrat who led a congressional delegation to Ukraine this weekend, tells Axios that President Biden is wrong to allow the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to move forward while Russia is threatening to invade Ukraine.

Why it matters: Gallego views Nord Stream 2 as "interlinked" with the security situation in Ukraine. The Putin-backed pipeline would bypass Ukrainian gas infrastructure and deliver Russian energy directly to Germany, eliminating one of Kyiv's last deterrents against an invasion.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
Dec 14, 2021 - Politics & Policy

"We owe them action": Biden marks anniversary of Sandy Hook shooting

President Biden speaks before signing an executive order on delivering government services on Dec. 13. Photo: Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden in a video statement Tuesday commemorated the ninth anniversary of the Sandy Hook shooting and urged the Senate to pass stricter gun control legislation.

Driving the news: "In Parkland, Florida, and Oxford, Michigan, in countless communities across the country, there's these horrific shootings that make national headlines and embarrass us as a nation," Biden said. "As a nation, we owe all of these families more than our prayers, we owe them action."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
Updated 16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

House unanimously passes Uyghur forced labor bill

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, center, speaks to Rep. Jim McGovern. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The House on Tuesday evening unanimously voted to pass a bill that would ban all imports from the Chinese region of Xinjiang unless the U.S. government determines that the products were not made with forced labor.

Driving the news: Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) reached a compromise agreement earlier on Tuesday on the final legislative text of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow