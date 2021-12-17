Sign up for our daily briefing

Rashad Hussain confirmed as first Muslim religious freedom ambassador

Rashad Hussain speaking in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in 2010. Photo: Amer Hilabi/AFP via Getty Images

The Senate on Thursday confirmed Rashad Hussain as ambassador-at large of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom.

Why it matters: Hussain is the first Muslim to hold the position, Religious News Service reported. The role was created to coordinate the country's strategy to protect freedom of religion abroad and recommend retaliatory actions when the human right is violated.

  • Hussain was the director for Partnerships and Global Engagement at the National Security Council and previously was senior counsel at the Department of Justice’s National Security Division.
  • He served as U.S. special envoy to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), U.S. special envoy for Strategic Counterterrorism Communications and deputy associate White House counsel for the Obama administration.

The big picture: Hussain's confirmation makes him a leading U.S. spokesperson on international religious freedom amid the China government's genocide against Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang province.

Go deeper ... Exclusive: Jewish groups urge Biden to take action on Uyghur genocide

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson
Dec 16, 2021 - World

U.S. sanctions Chinese tech companies over abuse of Uyghurs

U.S. President Joe Biden listens while meeting virtually with Xi Jinping on Nov. 15. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Department of Commerce added several Chinese research institutes and tech companies to an export blacklist Thursday for developing technologies that China can use to repress ethnic and religious minority groups in the country.

Why it matters: The new sanctions are the Biden administration's latest move to hold China accountable for what the U.S. has described as a genocide against Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang province. The list bars U.S. companies from selling technology to the marked companies without a license.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
Dec 16, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Senate passes Uyghur forced labor bill

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

In a rare bipartisan compromise, the Senate unanimously passed a bill punishing the Chinese government for its genocide of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities — and agreed to hold a vote later on Thursday to confirm Nicholas Burns as ambassador to China.

Driving the news: The Uyghur Forced Labor Protection Act, which passed the House on Tuesday, would ban all imports from the Chinese region of Xinjiang unless the U.S. government determines with "clear and convincing evidence" that they were not made with forced labor.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
22 hours ago - World

Senate confirms Nicholas Burns as ambassador to China

Nicholas Burns. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Senate voted 75-18 on Thursday to confirm Nicholas Burns, a widely respected former career diplomat, as U.S. ambassador to China.

Why it matters: Burns — the first Senate-confirmed ambassador in Beijing in more than 14 months — will inherit the most complex and high-stakes bilateral relationship in the world.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow