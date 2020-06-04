2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Senate panel grants authority to subpoena Obama officials in review of Russia probe

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.). Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The Senate Homeland Security Committee voted 8-6 along party lines Wednesday to allow its chairman Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) to issue subpoenas to more than 35 individuals as part of a wide-ranging review of the origins of the Russia investigation.

The big picture: The sweeping authorization will allow Johnson, who is investigating the FBI's probe into Trump campaign and transition officials, to subpoena Obama administration officials like former FBI director James Comey, former CIA director John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and more.

  • Johnson and Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who is leading his own committee's investigation into the Russia probe and alleged misconduct by FBI officials, have said they plan to issue reports before November's election.
  • Johnson is also leading an investigation into Hunter Biden and his work for Ukrainian energy company Burisma.
  • Democrats on both committees have accused Republicans of carrying out a politically motivated fishing expedition at a time when the U.S. is facing multiple crises.

The backdrop: The vote comes one day after the Judiciary Committee received testimony from former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein about his appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller and his approval of an application to continue surveillance on Carter Page, a former foreign-policy adviser to President Trump.

What to watch: The Judiciary Committee held a debate Thursday on authorizing subpoena power for Graham, but pushed back its vote until next week.

Jun 3, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Rod Rosenstein defends Mueller appointment at hearing on Russia probe

Rod Rosenstein. Photo: Greg Nash/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is testifying Wednesday before the Republican-led Senate Judiciary Committee, which is investigating the origins of the Russia investigation amid allegations of misconduct by law enforcement.

The big picture: Rosenstein, the first witness to testify in the investigation led by Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, defended his decision to appoint special counsel Robert Mueller after President Trump fired FBI director James Comey in an opening statement.

Zachary Basu
9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Barr claims "no correlation" between removing protesters and Trump's church photo op

Attorney General Bill Barr said at a press conference Thursday that there was "no correlation" between his decision to order police to forcibly remove protesters from Lafayette Park and President Trump's subsequent visit to St. John's Episcopal Church earlier this week.

Driving the news: Barr was asked to respond to comments from Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who said Tuesday that he "did not know a photo op was happening" and that he does everything he can to "try and stay out of situations that may appear political."

Rebecca FalconerOrion Rummler
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Updates: Cities move to end curfews for George Floyd protests

Text reading "Demilitarize the police" is projected on an army vehicle during a protest over the death of George Floyd in Washington, D.C.. early on Thursday. Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Several cities are ending curfews after the protests over the death of George Floyd and other police-related killings of black people led to fewer arrests and less violence Wednesday night.

The latest: Los Angeles and Washington D.C. are the latest to end nightly curfews. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan tweeted Wednesday night that "peaceful protests can continue without a curfew, while San Francisco Mayor London Breed tweeted that the city's curfew would end at 5 a.m. Thursday.

