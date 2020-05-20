The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee approved a subpoena along party lines Wednesday for documents relating to Hunter Biden and his work for Ukrainian energy company Burisma, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: Democrats argue that the Republican-led probe is designed to damage President Trump’s likely opponent Joe Biden ahead of November's election. The committee's top Democrat, Sen. Gary Peters (R-Mich.) has even suggested that the probe is aiding a Russian disinformation campaign.

The backdrop: Hunter Biden began serving on the board of Burisma in 2014 and was paid as much as $50,000 per month, according to the Post.

Joe Biden was the Obama administration's point man on Ukraine, and his son's position on the board raised conflict-of-interest concerns at the time.

The State Department said in 2014 that there was no conflict, noting Hunter Biden was a "private citizen."

President Trump's efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Bidens and Burisma culminated in his impeachment and subsequent Senate acquittal in January.

Between the lines: The president's reelection team has been planning on making Hunter Biden's work with Burisma an election-year issue by tying it to Joe Biden's vice presidency, Axios' Alayna Treene reports.

It comes as the Senate Judiciary Committee led by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is also conducting a review of the origins of the Russia probe, another politically sensitive investigation that Graham says will be completed by October.

