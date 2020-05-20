51 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Senate committee subpoenas documents in probe of Hunter Biden and Burisma

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), chair of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee approved a subpoena along party lines Wednesday for documents relating to Hunter Biden and his work for Ukrainian energy company Burisma, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: Democrats argue that the Republican-led probe is designed to damage President Trump’s likely opponent Joe Biden ahead of November's election. The committee's top Democrat, Sen. Gary Peters (R-Mich.) has even suggested that the probe is aiding a Russian disinformation campaign.

The backdrop: Hunter Biden began serving on the board of Burisma in 2014 and was paid as much as $50,000 per month, according to the Post.

  • Joe Biden was the Obama administration's point man on Ukraine, and his son's position on the board raised conflict-of-interest concerns at the time.
  • The State Department said in 2014 that there was no conflict, noting Hunter Biden was a "private citizen."
  • President Trump's efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Bidens and Burisma culminated in his impeachment and subsequent Senate acquittal in January.

Between the lines: The president's reelection team has been planning on making Hunter Biden's work with Burisma an election-year issue by tying it to Joe Biden's vice presidency, Axios' Alayna Treene reports.

  • It comes as the Senate Judiciary Committee led by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is also conducting a review of the origins of the Russia probe, another politically sensitive investigation that Graham says will be completed by October.

Updated 30 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Podcast: Amy Klobuchar deals with mergers

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) joins the Axios Pro Rata Podcast to discuss her opposition to the possible tie-up between Uber and Grubhub, her concerns over Facebook's deal for Giphy, and why she hasn't signed on to Elizabeth Warren and AOC's blanket moratorium on large mergers.

49 mins ago - Economy & Business

Trump threatens funding for Nevada and Michigan over mail-in voting expansion

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump threatened in a series of Wednesday tweets to "hold up" unspecified funding to Michigan and Nevada after both states rolled out plans to expand voting-by-mail options amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The state of play: The White House did not provide any specifics to Axios on what kind of funding could be cut — and it's unclear whether the president has the power to alter or withhold any appropriated funds to states without congressional approval.

