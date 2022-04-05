Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Senate Republicans' campaign arm raised $43 million during the first quarter of 2022, breaking its fundraising records as it gears up for an aggressive midterm cycle, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The influx comes as the group targets Sens. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) in its efforts to take back the Senate majority come November.

The quarterly total brings the National Republican Senatorial Committee's overall cash on hand to $44.1 million — the highest in its history.

It's also the most the NRSC has raised during any previous March or first quarter, the committee told Axios.

Driving the news: Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), chairman of the NRSC, presented the numbers to the Senate Republican conference on Tuesday during its weekly closed-door lunch.

“Senate Republicans have the warchest and the enthusiasm to oust radical Senate Democrats in November. Our team breaks records every month and that’s because the American people are sick and tired of the failed policies pushed by Joe Biden and rubber-stamped by Democrats." The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee has not yet released its Q1 or March fundraising numbers.

By the numbers, according to the NRSC: