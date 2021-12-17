Senate Democrats got another "no" from the parliamentarian on Thursday for their latest plan to provide protections for undocumented immigrants in the $1.75 trillion "human" infrastructure bill, the Wall Street Journal first reported.

Why it matters: Democrats have promised to pursue immigration reform through the legislation that's also focused on expanding the social safety net and addressing climate change. But it's unclear if there is a remaining pathway.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) told reporters on Capitol Hill that he was "disappointed" and that Democrats "are considering what options remain."

Between the lines: Democrats have already banded together to pass a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill focused on road and bridge construction. The $1.75 trillion follow-on package targets climate change and would expand the social safety net.

The rejected proposal would have provided protection from deportation, work permits and potential access to other benefits for millions of undocumented immigrants in the U.S.

The Congressional Budget Office estimated 6.5 million people would have qualified.

The big picture: Two earlier and more expansive plans have already been rejected by the Senate parliamentarian, the first of which offered pathways to citizenship for as many as 8 million immigrants.