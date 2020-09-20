Polls increasingly point to Democrats winning the Senate.

Why it matters: Republicans had been optimistic about holding on to the Senate even if President Trump lost. But they know they could be swamped by a blue wave.

Maine and Arizona, once tossups, lean Democrat.

There’s a new poll in Iowa with Republicans down (3 points, within the margin of error).

The context ... Cook Political Report rates six seats as tossups, all held by Republicans: Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Montana and North Carolina.

As a seat that's trending their way, Republicans point to Sen. Thom Tillis (N.C.), and say he bested challenger Cal Cunningham last week in their first televised debate.

The bottom line: Almost every competitive race looks shaky for Republicans.