Democrats' "just win" option

Polls increasingly point to Democrats winning the Senate.

Why it matters: Republicans had been optimistic about holding on to the Senate even if President Trump lost. But they know they could be swamped by a blue wave.

Maine and Arizona, once tossups, lean Democrat.

  • There’s a new poll in Iowa with Republicans down (3 points, within the margin of error).

The context ... Cook Political Report rates six seats as tossups, all held by Republicans: Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Montana and North Carolina.

  • As a seat that's trending their way, Republicans point to Sen. Thom Tillis (N.C.), and say he bested challenger Cal Cunningham last week in their first televised debate.

The bottom line: Almost every competitive race looks shaky for Republicans.

  • And Democrats are raising gobs of money after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Susan Collins says Senate should postpone Supreme Court vote

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said in a statement Saturday she believes whoever is elected in the 2020 presidential race should pick the nominee to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat.

Why it matters: Collins will be key in how the nomination process plays out. As one of the most centrist Senate Republicans, whether or not the Senate confirms Trump's SCOTUS nominee could hinge on her vote.

Trump says Republicans have an "obligation" to fill Ginsburg's seat

President Trump wrote in a tweet Saturday morning that Republicans have an "obligation" to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on the Supreme Court following her death Friday.

What he's saying: "We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices," the president said, tagging the Republican Party. "We have this obligation, without delay!"

Schumer: "Nothing is off the table" if GOP moves to fill Ginsburg's seat

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told congressional Democrats on a conference call Saturday that "nothing is off the table next year" if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his Republican allies move to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat in the coming weeks.

Why it matters: Schumer's comments come amid calls from fellow Democrats to expand the number of judges on the Supreme Court if President Trump and Senate Republicans move to fill the newly empty seat next time the party holds a majority in the Senate.

