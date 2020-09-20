Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images
Polls increasingly point to Democrats winning the Senate.
Why it matters: Republicans had been optimistic about holding on to the Senate even if President Trump lost. But they know they could be swamped by a blue wave.
Maine and Arizona, once tossups, lean Democrat.
- There’s a new poll in Iowa with Republicans down (3 points, within the margin of error).
The context ... Cook Political Report rates six seats as tossups, all held by Republicans: Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Montana and North Carolina.
- As a seat that's trending their way, Republicans point to Sen. Thom Tillis (N.C.), and say he bested challenger Cal Cunningham last week in their first televised debate.
The bottom line: Almost every competitive race looks shaky for Republicans.
- And Democrats are raising gobs of money after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.