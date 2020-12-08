Senate confirms Trump's FCC pick

The Senate voted 49-46 Tuesday to confirm President Trump's nominee to the Federal Communications Commission, setting up the Biden administration to start with a deadlocked agency.

Why it matters: Nathan Simington's addition to the FCC will mean Democrats will lack a majority at the telecom regulator once Joe Biden takes office and will struggle to advance party priorities such as reinstating net neutrality rules.

Catch up quick: Trump nominated Simington from the Commerce Department after revoking the renomination of GOP Commissioner Mike O'Rielly.

O'Rielly questioned the FCC's authority to carry out the president's social media executive order aimed at limiting online platforms' ability to moderate content.

But Simington, who worked in the telecom arm of the Commerce Department, was involved in the petition to the FCC to implement Trump's order.

After the election, observers in telecom policy circles were skeptical that Simington would clear the confirmation process during the lame-duck period, despite pressure from Trump and his allies.

What they're saying: Democrats opposed Simington's confirmation, given his work on the social media order and the resulting deadlock at the FCC.