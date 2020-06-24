12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Senate confirms Trump's 200th federal judge

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Senate on Wednesday voted 52-48 to confirm Cory Wilson, a conservative state court judge in Mississippi, to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Fifth Circuit.

Why it matter: Under the leadership of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the GOP-led chamber has confirmed 200 of President Trump's appointments to the federal judiciary.

  • Wilson is Trump's 53rd appointment to a federal appeals court. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) was the sole Republican "no" vote.
  • The landmark achieves a Republican goal of filling every appeals court opening by the end of the year.

The big picture: The federal courts carry significant weight in almost every area of policy, and have been a priority for Republicans during Trump's presidency. The milestone illustrates how President Trump has reshaped the federal judiciary with young, conservative judges during his first term.

What they're saying: “Following Number 200, when we depart this chamber today, there will not be a single circuit court vacancy anywhere in the nation for the first time in at least 40 years,” McConnell said on Wednesday, according to the New York Times. “It’s a victory for the rule of law and for the Constitution itself.”

Jacob Knutson
20 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Senate GOP police reform bill stalls after failing to gain Democratic support

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-K.Y.) with Sens. John Thune (R-S.D.), Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and John Barrasso (R-Wyo.). Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Senate Republicans' police reform bill failed to gain enough votes to advance the measure in a procedural vote Wednesday.

Why it matters: It highlights the extent of their split with Democrats, who have blasted the GOP bill as "not salvageable" for failing to properly address what they believe are fundamental issues, like the banning of police chokeholds.

Zachary Basu
31 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Barr agrees to testify before House Judiciary Committee on July 28

Photo: Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Attorney General Bill Barr has agreed to testify before the House Judiciary Committee for a "general oversight hearing" on July 28, according to DOJ spokeswoman Kerri Kupec.

The state of play: The news that Barr has agreed to testify comes after House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) threatened to issue a subpoena — and as the committee is in the midst of a hearing about the alleged politicization of the Justice Department under Barr and President Trump.

Bethany Allen-EbrahimianZach Dorfman of the Aspen Institute
38 mins ago - World

China, public markets and secrecy

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

National security concerns drove a recent bipartisan Senate vote to crack down on Chinese companies that can hide their books from U.S. regulators even though they are publicly traded on U.S. exchanges, according to interviews with six current and former US. officials.

The big picture: The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, which the Senate passed May 20, targets fraud and aims to promote transparency. But U.S. officials are also hoping to uncover hidden links between these companies and the Chinese government.

