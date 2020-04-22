44 mins ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell: Senate will confirm more judges as soon as it returns to session

Fadel Allassan

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told radio host Hugh Hewitt on Wednesday the Senate will continue confirming President Trump's judicial nominations "as soon as we get back in session" on May 4.

Why it matters: McConnell has long viewed the transformation of the federal judiciary through the confirmation of young conservative judges as his defining legacy.

The big picture: President Trump has successfully appointed 193 judges to the federal bench thus far, including two Supreme Court justices. But the coronavirus pandemic has forced Congress to resort to brief pro forma sessions in recent weeks, stalling confirmation hearings.

  • McConnell said he wants to "leave no vacancies behind" when it comes to the courts, adding that the coronavirus "will not prevent us from achieving that goal."

What he's saying:

"Well, the current plan is to go back in session on May the 4th. I haven’t seen anything that would discourage me from doing that. And as soon as we get back in session, we’ll start confirming judges again. We need to have hearings, and we need to confirm judges. Hugh, you and I have discussed this before. My motto for the year is leave no vacancy behind. That hasn’t changed. The pandemic will not prevent us from achieving that goal."

Worth noting: McConnell told Hewitt he opposed Democrats' attempt to add funding for state and local governments to the interim coronavirus relief bill passed by the Senate Tuesday because he didn't want to "just send a blank check down to states and local governments to spend anyway they choose to."

  • McConnell said that he would be in favor of allowing states to declare bankruptcy rather than receive large federal bailouts.
  • He also warned that lawmakers "haven’t had much discussion about adding $2.7 trillion dollars to the national debt, and the way that could indeed also threaten the future of the country."

Go deeper: McConnell says he would fill Supreme Court vacancy if it opened this year

Go deeper

Alayna Treene

Senate passes $484 billion interim coronavirus funding bill

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell talks to reporters at the Capitol. Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

The Senate passed a $484 billion interim coronavirus funding bill via voice vote on Tuesday after more than a week of intense negotiations between the Trump administration and Congress.

Why it matters: The agreement will replenish the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the stimulus bill's emergency loan program for small businesses, and provide billions for hospitals and expanded coronavirus testing.

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowUpdated 19 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Rebecca Falconer

Bill Barr vows to act against stay-at-home orders that go "too far"

Attorney General Bill Barr at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., in March: Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Attorney General Bill Barr told radio talk show host Hugh Hewitt stay-at-home orders are "disturbingly close to house arrest." And he warned of Department of Justice legal action against leaders who "impinge on either civil rights or on the national commerce."

The big picture: Barr said restrictions were adopted to slow the coronavirus spread, but "we are seeing that these are bending the curve," so there must now be a more targeted approach. He added the DOJ is looking at lockdowns. "If we think one goes too far, we initially try to jawbone the governors into rolling them back or adjusting them," Barr said. "If they're not and people bring lawsuits, we file statement of interest and side with the plaintiffs." The DOJ did just that in a Mississippi case, resulting in the local mayor reversing a drive-in churches ban.

Go deeper: In photos: Groups protest coronavirus lockdowns across the U.S.

9 hours ago - Health
Rashaan Ayesh

Top House Republican presses Pelosi on plan to reopen Congress

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) sent Speaker Nancy Pelosi a letter on Tuesday calling on her to establish a plan to open Congress as the session enters its fourth week of suspension due to the coronavirus.

The state of play: Both the House and Senate previously said lawmakers would not travel back to D.C. any sooner than May 4. McCarthy's letter also comes as protests are unfolding across the country for states to reopen and lift shelter-at-home orders.

Go deeper (0.5 min. read)Arrow23 hours ago - Politics & Policy