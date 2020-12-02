The Senate Commerce Committee voted today to advance President Donald Trump's pick for the Federal Communications Commission, setting up the Senate to potentially deadlock the communications regulator at the start of the Biden administration.

Why it matters: Nathan Simington's confirmation would mean a 2-2 commission, giving Republicans the ability to stall Democratic policy initiatives such as restoring net neutrality rules until Biden is able to get a nominee of his own confirmed by the Senate.

What's next: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will now have to decide whether to devote some of the limited legislative time left in the year to voting to confirm Simington, who will face fierce Democratic opposition.

