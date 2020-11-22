Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Sen. Kelly Loeffler in quarantine after mixed coronavirus test results

Sen. Kelly Loeffler addresses supporters during a rally at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agriculture Center on Thursday. Photo: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Sen. Kelly Loeffler's (R-Ga.) campaign announced Saturday she's following CDC guidelines and self-isolating with no COVID-19 symptoms after testing positive and then later returning an inconclusive result for the virus.

Why it matters: Loeffler has been campaigning at events ahead of a Jan. 5 runoff in elections that'll decide which party holds the Senate majority. Vice President Mike Pence was with her on Friday.

  • She has faced criticism for not following CDC guidelines at campaign events, including holding rallies with most attendees not wearing masks, though the Atlanta Journal-Constitution notes she usually wears face coverings.
  • The New York Times reports that Loeffler "was indoors and unmasked among unmasked crowds at an event on Thursday," though she wore one while meeting with voters lined up to see her.
  • She traveled with Pence on a bus for much of Friday and stood near Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and her fellow Georgia Republican Sen. David Perdue, who also faces a runoff, per the Washington Post.

What they're saying: Loeffler campaign spokesperson Stephen Lawson said in a statement that she "took two COVID tests on Friday morning" and rapid results were negative, which cleared her to attend events that day.

  • "She was informed later in the evening after public events on Friday that her PCR test came back positive," Lawson said. "But she was retested Saturday morning after conferring with medical officials and those results came back inconclusive on Saturday evening."
"Senator Loeffler followed CDC guidelines by notifying those with whom she had sustained direct contact while she awaits further test results ... she will continue to follow CDC guidelines by quarantining until retesting is conclusive and an update will be provided at that time."
  • A spokesperson for Pence did not immediately return Axios' request for comment.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Vaccines: Pfizer applies for FDA emergency use authorization for vaccine.
  2. Health: U.S. surpasses 12 million COVID-19 cases — Why we're numb to 250,000 coronavirus deaths — Americans line up for testing ahead of Thanksgiving.
  3. Travel: Air travel's COVID-created future — Over 1 million U.S. travelers flew on Friday, despite calls to avoid holiday travel.
  4. Education: America's teachers are running on empty.
  5. Politics: Ben Carson says he was "desperately ill" with the coronavirus — Sen. Rick Scott tests positive.
  6. World: Europe's brutal coronavirus surge begins to ease after restrictions — Canada's Trudeau: "A normal Christmas" is out of the question.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
8 hours ago - Health

U.S. surpasses 12 million COVID-19 cases

People wait in line to get tested for COVID-19 at the Ann Street School Testing Center in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. surpassed 12 million coronavirus cases on Saturday, per data from Johns Hopkins University, the second time the country has recorded more than 1 million new cases in less than a week.

Why it matters: The grim milestone comes as the U.S. prepares for the Thanksgiving holiday, when millions of people, despite warnings, planning to travel and gather with family and friends.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
12 hours ago - Health

CDC: Sturgis motorcycle rally blamed for coronavirus spread in Minnesota

Photo: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

A motorcycle rally in Sturgis, South Dakota attended by approximately 460,000 in August resulted in at least 86 cases of COVID-19 in neighboring Minnesota, including four hospitalizations and one death, according to a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday.

Why it matters: The CDC said its findings illustrate how large gatherings in one area can have an impact on surrounding areas, and highlight the importance of wearing face masks and social distancing.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow