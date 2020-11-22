Sen. Kelly Loeffler in quarantine after mixed coronavirus test results

Sen. Kelly Loeffler's (R-Ga.) campaign announced Saturday she's following CDC guidelines and self-isolating with no COVID-19 symptoms after testing positive and then later returning an inconclusive result for the virus.

Why it matters: Loeffler has been campaigning at events ahead of a Jan. 5 runoff in elections that'll decide which party holds the Senate majority. Vice President Mike Pence was with her on Friday.

She has faced criticism for not following CDC guidelines at campaign events, including holding rallies with most attendees not wearing masks, though the Atlanta Journal-Constitution notes she usually wears face coverings.

The New York Times reports that Loeffler "was indoors and unmasked among unmasked crowds at an event on Thursday," though she wore one while meeting with voters lined up to see her.

She traveled with Pence on a bus for much of Friday and stood near Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and her fellow Georgia Republican Sen. David Perdue, who also faces a runoff, per the Washington Post.

What they're saying: Loeffler campaign spokesperson Stephen Lawson said in a statement that she "took two COVID tests on Friday morning" and rapid results were negative, which cleared her to attend events that day.

"She was informed later in the evening after public events on Friday that her PCR test came back positive," Lawson said. "But she was retested Saturday morning after conferring with medical officials and those results came back inconclusive on Saturday evening."

"Senator Loeffler followed CDC guidelines by notifying those with whom she had sustained direct contact while she awaits further test results ... she will continue to follow CDC guidelines by quarantining until retesting is conclusive and an update will be provided at that time."

A spokesperson for Pence did not immediately return Axios' request for comment.

