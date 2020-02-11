Sean Spicer and Reince Priebus nominated to serve on White House Fellowship board

The White House announced Tuesday that President Trump intends to appoint former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and ex-chief of staff Reince Priebus to be members on the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships.

Flashback: Priebus was replaced by John Kelly after serving the shortest non-interim stint as chief of staff in 2017. Spicer resigned from his post the same year.

"The Commission interviews National Finalists and then recommends those individuals it finds most qualified to the President for appointment as White House Fellows," according to the Obama White House's website.

