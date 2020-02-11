59 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Sean Spicer and Reince Priebus nominated to serve on White House Fellowship board

Fadel Allassan

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The White House announced Tuesday that President Trump intends to appoint former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and ex-chief of staff Reince Priebus to be members on the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships.

Flashback: Priebus was replaced by John Kelly after serving the shortest non-interim stint as chief of staff in 2017. Spicer resigned from his post the same year.

  • "The Commission interviews National Finalists and then recommends those individuals it finds most qualified to the President for appointment as White House Fellows," according to the Obama White House's website.

Barak Ravid of Israel's Channel 13 news

White House urges Netanyahu not to begin annexations after peace plan, sources say

Netanyahu with Jared Kushner. Photo: Getty Images

The White House has made it clear to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu that it expects him to hold off on any immediate unilateral steps — like annexing parts of the West Bank — after President Trump's peace plan is presented later today, three Israeli and U.S. sources briefed on the matter tell me.

Why it matters: Netanyahu hoped to get a green light from the White House to begin annexations in the West Bank, something that would mobilize his base ahead of the March 2 elections.

Alayna Treene

Senate approves trial resolution, teeing up final impeachment vote

The Senate approved a new organizing resolution along party lines Friday night that sets up a final vote on the articles of impeachment against President Trump next Wednesday afternoon.

What's next: The Senate is now adjourned until 11 a.m. on Monday, at which point House managers and Trump's counsel will be given two hours each for closing arguments.

Jacob Knutson

House impeachment managers call on Senate to "conduct a fair trial"

The House impeachment managers on Jan. 16. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The House's impeachment managers on Monday responded to the White House's legal argument against impeachment, saying "[t]he House denies each and every allegation."

Why it matters: The managers called on the Senate to "conduct a fair trial—fair for President Trump, and fair for the American people" by requiring the president to turn over relevant documents and hearing from witnesses, "as it has done in every impeachment trial in American history." The Senate trial begins

