Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity sought to dissuade former President Trump from his plans for Jan. 6, according to new texts made public by the House select committee investigating the insurrection.

Why it matters: The committee is requesting his voluntary cooperation in its probe of the Capitol riots.

What they're saying: In the letter to Hannity, the committee writes that he had been "expressing concerns and providing advice to the President and certain White House staff" regarding plans for Jan. 6.

"You also had relevant communications while the riot was underway, and in the days thereafter."

The letter cited text conversations with former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, in which Hannity said, "I do NOT see January 6 happening the way he is being told." He instead advocated for Trump to go to Florida and focus on election reform.

Hannity also allegedly sent a text on the evening of Jan. 5 saying he was "very worried about the next 48 hours."

After a discussion with Trump on Jan. 10, Hannity wrote that Trump "can't mention the election again. Ever," according to the committee.

"We cannot in good faith fail to question you on these and other issues relevant to our investigation, which includes an investigation into the facts and circumstances relating to the interference with the peaceful transfer of power."