Seafood industry struggles as coronavirus keeps restaurants closed

The seafood industry continues to struggle due to the coronavirus, even as more Americans are buying more fish and shellfish at the grocery store, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: The rise in seafood sales at the grocery store isn't enough to offset the economic loss the industry is dealing with. Nearly 70% of seafood sold is eaten at restaurants, which are either closed or are open in a limited capacity.

The state of play: Fishermen are doing what they can to deal with the losses, either by storing what can in freezers or even destroying some of it. Meanwhile, companies are trying to ensure the virus doesn't spread to its processing plants, as it has in some meatpacking plants.

  • Seafood sales at grocery stores were $1.4 billion for the four weeks ending May 9, a 40% increase from a year ago, according to the Journal.
  • The federal stimulus package allocated $300 million for the seafood industry, but companies are saying it's not enough to help with the economic blow.

Ex-Juul CEO Kevin Burns in talks to join digital pharmacy Alto

Ex-Juul CEO Kevin Burns is in advanced talks to join SoftBank-backed digital pharmacy Alto, Axios has learned from multiple sources.

Why it matters: He'd be going from a company that was the scourge of public health officials to one that seeks to become an integral part of America's health care delivery system.

China plans sweeping national security law for Hong Kong

China plans to implement a sweeping national security law for Hong Kong that could dramatically constrain Hong Kong's autonomy and provoke fierce backlash from pro-democracy activists.

Why it matters: Beijing's encroachment on Hong Kong's independent legal system prompted massive protests last year that have resumed on a smaller scale as social-distancing measures lift.

Lori Loughlin and husband agree to plead guilty in college bribery scandal

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, have both agreed to plead guilty for their roles in the college admissions bribery scandal, federal prosecutors announced on Thursday.

The state of play: Loughlin will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, agreeing to two months in prison and a $150,000 fine among other terms. Giannulli, who will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and a charge of honest services wire and mail fraud, faces five months in prison and a $250,000 fine. They both previously pleaded not guilty to the charges last year.

