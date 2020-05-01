1 hour ago - Economy & Business

CDC tracked nearly 5,000 coronavirus cases in meat processing facilities

Marisa Fernandez

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Nearly 5,000 coronavirus cases and 20 deaths have occurred in 115 meat and poultry processing facilities across the U.S., data from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show.

Why it matters: The federal government has ordered meatpacking plants to remain open to keep America's food supply chain intact. But the data reveal worker safety is jeopardized when companies don't drastically change the work culture and provide protective equipment.

  • Many of the employees are low-income and are not offered paid sick leave or health benefits, which encourages employees to come to work sick.
  • The facilities with the largest outbreaks failed at providing adequate space for workers or had workers who found covering their faces difficult to adequately do their job.

Driving the news: The CDC released guidance Friday encouraging facilities to ax bonuses or wage incentives for workers based on attendance. It also recommended:

  • The production line should also be altered to improve physical distancing, hand hygiene, cleaning and disinfection for "high-touch" areas like doorknobs and handles.
  • Facilities should provide materials in languages spoken by their workers.

The big picture: High concentrations of cases have been found in meatpacking plants, long-term care facilities, correctional facilities and homeless shelters due to their enclosed environments and operational structures.

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, informing President Vladimir Putin of the development in a televised meeting on Thursday.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 3.2 million people and killed over 231,000 worldwide as of Thursday, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1 million from 6 million tests), followed by Spain (over 239,000).

Caitlin Owens

The coronavirus death count may be even higher

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC; Note: CDC provisional death data is partial and varies based on state submission of death certificates; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

The number of deaths in states hit hardest by the coronavirus is well above the normal range, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Why it matters: In some of these states, the number of excess deaths this year — or deaths above the typical level — is greater than the number of reported coronavirus deaths, suggesting that the virus may have killed more people than we're aware of.

Dave Lawler

Coronavirus success stories from around the world

Patients are screened in Dakar, Senegal. Photo: John Wessels/AFP via Getty

South Korea and Hong Kong recorded no new local cases yesterday, and New Zealand and Australia also approached that milestone.

The big picture: Beyond those poster children of effective COVID-19 responses (Germany and Taiwan also qualify), there are a number of other success stories with lessons to offer the world.

