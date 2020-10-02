1 hour ago - Technology

SCOTUS to hear FCC media deregulation case

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a case brought to it by the Federal Communications Commission, with support from the National Association of Broadcasters, about the FCC's longtime attempts to relax media ownership rules.

Why it matters: The case will determine whether a 2017 FCC rule allowing broadcast companies to own more than one of the top four stations in a market can stand. If it does, it will likely usher in even more local broadcast consolidation in the U.S.

Details: The FCC asked the Supreme Court to take up the case in April, after a lower court last year ruled against the agency's deregulatory changes.

  • The FCC's GOP majority voted in the changes in 2017, arguing that the ownership restrictions were outdated and that broadcasters should be freer to find buyers in order to compete with internet platforms.
  • The lower court's decision was met by frustration from Republicans, who have been pursuing a deregulatory agenda for the telecom and broadcast companies the FCC oversees since President Trump took office. They noted that the panel of judges overseeing the decision has repeatedly rejected the FCC's attempts to reform what they see as an outdated law.

What they're saying: "Hope #SCOTUS affirms authority Congress gave us to amend ownership rules in light of a media marketplace that’s changed dramatically since 1975—especially with local news outlets struggling more than ever," FCC chairman Ajit Pai tweeted.

What's next: Analyst Paul Cowen said in a research note that he expects oral arguments in February and a ruling by June.

Updated 52 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Trump and first lady test positive — Biden and Kamala Harris test negativePence tests negative — Trumpworld coronavirus tracker.
  2. Health: Age and obesity put Trump at high risk for severe coronavirus infection Health officials warn of "twindemic"Infections rise in 25 states.
  3. Business: Stocks slump and oil drops after Trump tests positive — Dark clouds forming in emerging markets — U.S. economy added 661,000 jobs in September.
  4. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2:30 p.m. ET: 34,423,675 — Total deaths: 1,024,958 — Total recoveries: 23,908,147Map.
  5. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2:30 p.m. ET: 7,299,080 — Total deaths: 208,191 — Total recoveries: 2,860,650 — Total tests: 104,845,628Map.
Orion Rummler
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump turns to virtual-only campaign events

President Trump at the White House on Oct. 1. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's previously scheduled campaign events will all be virtual or delayed as Election Day nears, after he and the first lady tested positive for the coronavirus, the campaign announced Friday.

Driving the news: A flurry of positive COVID-19 test results were released by the White House and surrounding politicians on Friday, after Trump and Melania Trump said they tested positive.

Alexi McCammond
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Bernie Sanders to start campaigning for Biden in person

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders at the final Democratic primary debate in March. Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders is heading to New Hampshire on Saturday and Michigan on Monday to campaign for Joe Biden, his team confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: This is the first time Sanders will campaign in person since the coronavirus pandemic started, and sources tell Axios to expect more Democratic surrogates and former 2020 presidential candidates to hit the campaign trail for Biden in the coming weeks.

