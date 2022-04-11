Scottie Scheffler outshines the rest at Masters

Scottie Scheffler dominated the 2022 Masters, winning his first major and cementing his status as the hottest golfer on Earth.

Why it matters: Scheffler, 25, joins Jordan Spieth (2015) and Tiger Woods (1997, 2001) as the only players age 25 or younger to win the Masters over the last 40 years.

The big picture: Eight weeks ago, Scheffler had zero PGA Tour wins and $8.7 million in earnings. 57 days later, he has four wins, $17.6 million in earnings, a green jacket and a No. 1 world ranking.

After a week that revolved around Tiger Woods, the spotlight shifted this weekend, putting the focus back on the generation he inspired.

that revolved around Tiger Woods, the spotlight shifted this weekend, putting the focus back on the generation he inspired. "I play Tiger's irons," said Scheffler on Sunday. "I wear his shoes. I wore his shirt this week. ... We're so glad to have him back."

By the numbers: Scheffler was the only player in the field with four red rounds (69-67-71-71) and he was the leader from Friday afternoon through Sunday, finishing at 10-under par.

Despite ending with a four-putt double bogey on No. 18, the New Jersey-born Texan finished three strokes ahead of a surging Rory McIlory, who shot a record-tying final round 64.

with a four-putt double bogey on No. 18, the New Jersey-born Texan finished three strokes ahead of a surging Rory McIlory, who shot a record-tying final round 64. Cameron Smith, who closed the gap to one stroke early Sunday before falling apart on the back nine, tied for third with Shane Lowry at five-under. Collin Morikawa was fifth at four-under.

who closed the gap to one stroke early Sunday before falling apart on the back nine, tied for third with Shane Lowry at five-under. Collin Morikawa was fifth at four-under. Ted Scott, Scheffler's caddie, was set to retire last fall before Scheffler recruited him. Now, he has three Masters victories, having won twice with Bubba Watson (2012, 2014).

Scottie Scheffler kisses his wife, Meredith, after walking off the 18th green. Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

What he's saying: Scheffler said he woke up Sunday and "cried like a baby" because he didn't think he was ready for the moment. But his wife, Meredith, helped him regain his composure.

"My identity isn't a golf score. Like Meredith told me this morning, if you win this golf tournament, if you lose by ten shots, if you never win another golf tournament again, I'm still going to love you, and you're still going to be the same person."

Flashback: After winning the WGC Match Play last month, Scheffler's dad hugged him and told him, "I'm more proud of who you are than your golf. You're a wonderful young man."

The bottom line: The world's top golfer has won golf's top event. And while nothing is assured in this sport (19 different winners in the past 24 majors), it certainly feels like a superstar has been born.