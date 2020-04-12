59 mins ago - World

Ex-FDA head calls for investigation of China's response to coronavirus

Jacob Knutson

Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said on CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday that the World Health Organization should commit to an "after-action report" on what China "did and didn't tell the world" about the coronavirus outbreak.

Why it matters: Gottlieb, who has become a leading voice in the coronavirus response outside the Trump administration, said China may have been able to contain the virus entirely if officials were truthful about the extent of the initial outbreak in Wuhan.

What he's saying: "There is some growing evidence to suggest that as late as January 20, [China] was still saying there was no human to human transmission, and the WHO was validating those claims on January 14, sort of enabling the obfuscation from China," Gottlieb said.

  • "I think going forward, the WHO needs to commit to an after-action report that specifically examines what China did or didn't tell the world, and how that stymied the global response to this."

The other side: WHO special envoy David Nabarro said on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that the organization is not in a position to cast doubt on the health information that countries provide, including China.

  • "We don't have in the World Health Organization the power to go and inspect beyond what countries tell us," Nabarro said. "That's been made clear in the treaty that governments agreed in 2005 on how nations work together and how the WHO operates. We believe what we've got. We work with what we've got."

The big picture: Gottlieb dismissed President Trump's suggestion that the U.S. should cut funding to the WHO, pointing out that it will be needed when the coronavirus hits countries in the Southern Hemisphere and parts of the world that don't have adequate health resources.

  • He also encouraged the WHO to give membership to Taiwan and allow it to attend the World Health Assembly, saying the country's exclusion at the behest of China has hampered the global response to the pandemic.

World coronavirus updates: Global cases pass 1.8 million

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

More than 415,000 people have now recovered from the novel coronavirus, but the number of confirmed cases surpassed 1.8 million on Sunday, per Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: Europeans and Americans are desperate to move beyond the worst of the crisis and return to something approaching normal. But the World Health Organization has cautioned that moving too fast will undermine sacrifices made so far.

Updated 5 mins ago - Health
Orion Rummler

NYT: Trump was told in Jan. about memo warning of mass coronavirus death

President Trump listens to a question during a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing on April 10. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump was informed in late January of a memo from White House economic adviser Peter Navarro that warned the novel coronavirus could kill up to half a million Americans and cost trillions of dollars, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Trump has repeatedly denied seeing January and February memos that Navarro sent, while insisting he did "more or less" what his adviser suggested by banning non-U.S. citizens from traveling from China effective Feb. 2.

19 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian

Indians look to Taiwan amid China's coronavirus missteps

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Many Indians are angry at China and the World Health Organization for their perceived mishandling of the coronavirus. The efficiency and transparency of Taiwan's response to the epidemic, in contrast, has made it a topic of renewed sympathy and interest in India.

Why it matters: The coronavirus crisis is showcasing Taiwan's democratic system of governance on an international stage, the biggest soft power win for the country in years.

Apr 8, 2020 - World