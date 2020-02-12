The intensifying battle between cities and electric scooters

Cities are driving electric scooters out, either by explicitly ordering them off the streets or regulating them into extinction.

Why it matters: The rise of dockless electric bikes and scooters has brought on a slew of issues for cities, from crowded curbs to deadly accidents. But they offer a clean, convenient way to get around, and eliminating them entirely isn't the right solution, experts say.

Where it stands: In many cities, new laws, including complex data-sharing requirements and fees, are pushing scooters out. In others, they're altogether banned, CityLab's Laura Bliss writes.

Washington, D.C. recently decided to oust four out of the eight scooter companies operating in the city, although it nearly doubled the total number of available scooters.

Three scooter companies have left San Diego after being "strangled by city regulations," reports the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Lyft has pulled its scooters out of a number cities, including San Antonio, Nashville, Atlanta, Phoenix, Dallas and Columbus, per the San Antonio Express-News.

The big picture: Cities are struggling to manage the electric bikes and scooters because "we've developed governance that is pro-car," says Richard Florida, an urbanist at the University of Toronto. "This is a product of cites that are not prepared for the revolution in mobility."

What to watch: "The wrong approach to regulation can become an e-scooter-killer," David Zipper, a fellow at Harvard's Taubman Center for State and Local Government, writes in CityLab.

One problem, Zipper notes, is that larger, denser cities are implementing the same regulations as smaller or more scattered towns.

For example, a bigger city will have greater demand for scooters and can sustain multiple companies vying for the market. But it may only be worth it for a scooter company to operate in a smaller city if local officials keep competitors out.

Go deeper: The side effects of the transportation revolution