Scoop: White House Chief Digital Officer departs to launch tech firm

White House Chief Digital Officer Ory Rinat is leaving the Trump administration later this month to launch a new technology company focused on influencer marketing, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Rinat was instrumental in crafting the White House’s digital strategy and policy over the past three years. He has been with the White House since 2017.

Details: People familiar with the plans say the departure is amicable and that Rinat, who previously worked with the Heritage Foundation and Atlantic Media Strategies, is leaving because he wanted to start his own company.

  • At the White House, Rinat helped build out digital assets including WhiteHouse.gov and all of the White House's social media handles.
  • They include CrisisNextDoor.gov and Coronavirus.gov websites dealing with the opioid and coronavirus public health crises, as well as PSAs around those crises.

Rinat's new company, to be based in D.C., will close a seed round of investment this month, including some venture capital investment, per a source familiar with the funding. Engineers, designers, and a creator services team to be hired within the next month.

  • It will power a technology platform for performance-based influencer and affiliate marketing.
  • The platform will be available in the public affairs, food and cooking, parenting, and financial services verticals before expanding to others.
  • It will only allow certain influencers to sign up to participate, so that it can vet those influencers as being brand-safe for advertisers.

The big picture: Currently, advertisers hire influencers to hawk products or ideas to their massive followings online, but it's hard to measure influencers' direct impacts on purchases or engagement.

  • Rather than pay influencers a lump sum of money, Rinat's platform will allow advertisers to pay out influencers based on a fixed cost-per-conversion rate.

Be smart: The public affairs sector lags when it comes to accountability and metrics-driven marketing. Rinat hopes to use his background in media and public affairs to differentiate the platform from other influencer marketing companies.

Updated 33 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6 a.m. ET: 7,531,872 — Total deaths: 421,801 — Total recoveries — 3,552,550Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6 a.m. ET: 2,023,347 — Total deaths: 113,820 — Total recoveries: 540,292 — Total tested: 21,933,301Map.
  3. Public health: Single cells could hide the answer to how to fight coronavirusRetracted coronavirus studies threaten trust in scientific data.
  4. World: Why Vietnam may be the pandemic’s biggest success story.
  5. 2020 election: Jacksonville picked as RNC's new 2020 convention hostTrump to hold first campaign rally since pandemic began.
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: John Bolton to argue Trump misconduct

In a memoir coming June 23 that the White House has tried to delay, former national security adviser John Bolton will offer multiple revelations about President Trump’s conduct in office, with direct quotes by the president and senior officials, according to a source familiar with the book.

Why it matters: Bolton, who was U.S. ambassador to the U.N. under President George W. Bush, is a lifelong conservative and longtime Fox News contributor who is well-known by the Trump base, the source pointed out.

1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Fears grow of an eviction apocalypse

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Most states paused evictions when the coronavirus hit — but those holds are expiring at about the same time that more generous unemployment benefits are set to dry up.

Why it matters: The one-two punch could easily exacerbate the housing crisis for Americans already bearing the worst of COVID-19's effects.

