Scoop: Sonos hires former Anki engineers

The San Francisco operation will be led by Brian Chapados, who will report to Antoine Leblond, the former Microsoft executive hired by Sonos in 2014 as VP of software.

Why it matters: Good engineers are hard to find and Sonos sources say the company had immediate need for the skills possessed by Anki's team.

Yes, but: This probably won't help owners of Anki devices, as the team will be working on other Sonos-related projects. Sonos just hired the former engineers; it didn't acquire Anki's IP or product lines.

Before shutting down, Anki said it would keep operational the cloud services needed by its devices and that it had contracted for support should software updates be needed. however it offered only scant details.