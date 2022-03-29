Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

OnlyFans has held talks with multiple blank check companies, or SPACs, about a merger to take it public, sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: OnlyFans is a massive social media platform, with millions of monthly users who've cumulatively paid out billions of dollars to creators. But its adult content has spooked some potential investors and SPAC partners.

The company may also face labor issues, as many of its employees are based in Ukraine. OnlyFans' majority owner is Leo Radvinsky, a controversial American of Ukrainian descent, and the company has donated digital currency to provide money and relocation services to those in the region.

Catch up quick: OnlyFans tried raising private capital last year, to partially cash out Radvinsky, but that effort didn't gain traction because of the platform's adult content, Axios previously reported.

It subsequently announced plans to ban "explicit" material, hoping that would help it secure investors, but it reversed course after creators complained.

OnlyFans later replaced its CEO and founder Tim Stokely with chief marketing and communications officer Amrapali "Ami" Gan.

Details: Among the SPACs contacted by OnlyFans was Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II, co-led by former Disney execs Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, but the two sides are no longer in talks.

The SPAC, whose team includes Shaquille O'Neal as an adviser, ultimately couldn't get past the porn, per sources.

Forest Road's first SPAC acquired digital fitness company Beachbody at a $2.9 billion valuation, but the stock has since gotten pummeled. Its second SPAC last year raised $350 million in an IPO.

The plan: OnlyFans wants to reposition itself less as a porn platform, and more as a place for fans to connect directly with creators — like a combination of Patreon and TikTok (Kevin Mayer briefly ran the latter).

This would include leaning into more professional content around things like cooking, comedy, celebrities and UFC fighting. Last year it launched streaming platform OFTV as a destination that could house more professional content.

Such moves could help OnlyFans improve its odds of securing outside investment, and also help it protect against being shut off from payment processors.

Sources also say OnlyFans recently hired an executive recruiting firm to help it scale as it explores going public.

By the numbers: OnlyFans’ popularity exploded during pandemic-driven lockdowns.

According to an internal pitch deck compiled at the end of March 2021 and obtained by Axios, the company anticipated $1.2 billion in 2021 revenue and $2.5 billion in 2022 revenue. It's unclear if it achieved last year's projection.

At the time, OnlyFans creators had been paid a total of $3.2 billion, with around 16,000 earning at least $50,000 annually.

The bottom line: Porn sells, but maybe not to all potential SPAC partners.

OnlyFans and Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II declined to comment.