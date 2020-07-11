3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Don Jr. plans convention-week Biden book

Mike Allen, author of AM

Cover via Don Jr.

Donald Trump Jr., in quarantine since girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle tested positive for the coronavirus, says he's used the time to finish a book that he'll self-publish the week of the Republican convention, at the end of August.

What he's saying: Don Jr., whose controversial blasts connect with President Trump's base, told me in a phone interview that "Liberal Privilege" will be his effort to paint a picture of Joe Biden and his record that the press ignores.

  • Trump partnered on the project several months ago with Sergio Gor, who has worked on several conservative bestsellers. Since then, Gor has become chief of staff of the Trump Victory Finance Committee.

Trump, 42, — whose first book, "Triggered" was a No. 1 N.Y. Times bestseller (with an asterisk) — said he plans to self-publish his new hardcover as "a shot across the bow" to traditional publishers.

  • He said he has the brand and social-media following — 5.2 million Twitter followers, 3.1 million on Instagram — to promote the book himself.

A twist: The audio book will be read by Guilfoyle, a lawyer and former Fox News personality who is national chair of the Trump Victory Finance Committee, and has 1.7 million Twitter followers and 647,000 on Instagram.

  • Trump said she helped with the book: "That’s how we came up with the idea for her to do the audio book. We would take turns reading the chapters out loud for flow. ... Love in a time of COVID."

Much of the book was written at his cabin in the Catskills, where he's been fly-fishing in breaks from his Biden research.

  • Don Jr. said he continues to test negative, and Guilfoyle said she's asymptomatic.

TJ Ducklo, Biden's national press secretary, responded: "Is there anything more on brand than Donald Trump Jr. trying to cash in on a book filled with disgusting lies and smears about Joe Biden?"

  • "This is the latest in a series of desperate and pathetic attempts to distract from the president's historic bungling of the coronavirus response."

Go deeper

Alexi McCammond
Jul 10, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden and Trump point fingers over "buy American" proposals

Joe Biden at a campaign event in Wilmington, DE. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump and Joe Biden are going back and forth over the former vice president's "buy American" economic proposal, which Trump claims Biden "plagiarized" from him.

Why it matters: Biden is directly challenging Trump and his "America First" agenda with the release of his latest plan, focused on economic recovery and re-investing in American manufacturing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court expands religious freedoms in schools, employment

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Supreme Court ended its term with a series of rulings on religion's role in schools, the workplace and access to health care.

Why it matters: The decisions elevated protections for people and employers of faith, while curtailing those of religion teachers, the nonreligious taxpayer and women who rely on their workplaces' health care plans for contraception.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 12,573,041 — Total deaths: 561,865 — Total recoveries — 6,915,740Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 3,213,902 — Total deaths: 134,420 — Total recoveries: 983,185 — Total tested: 38,919,421Map.
  3. Public health: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter: "Please wear a mask to save lives" Fauci hasn't briefed Trump on the coronavirus pandemic in at least two months — We're losing the war on the coronavirus.
  4. Food: How the coronavirus pandemic boosted alternative meat.
  5. Sports: Charge of "money grab" by college football.
  6. World: India reimposes lockdowns as coronavirus cases soar.
  7. 🎧 Podcast: Rural America has its own coronavirus problem.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow