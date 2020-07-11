Scoop: Don Jr. plans convention-week Biden book

Donald Trump Jr., in quarantine since girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle tested positive for the coronavirus, says he's used the time to finish a book that he'll self-publish the week of the Republican convention, at the end of August.

What he's saying: Don Jr., whose controversial blasts connect with President Trump's base, told me in a phone interview that "Liberal Privilege" will be his effort to paint a picture of Joe Biden and his record that the press ignores.

Trump partnered on the project several months ago with Sergio Gor, who has worked on several conservative bestsellers. Since then, Gor has become chief of staff of the Trump Victory Finance Committee.

Trump, 42, — whose first book, "Triggered" was a No. 1 N.Y. Times bestseller (with an asterisk) — said he plans to self-publish his new hardcover as "a shot across the bow" to traditional publishers.

He said he has the brand and social-media following — 5.2 million Twitter followers, 3.1 million on Instagram — to promote the book himself.

A twist: The audio book will be read by Guilfoyle, a lawyer and former Fox News personality who is national chair of the Trump Victory Finance Committee, and has 1.7 million Twitter followers and 647,000 on Instagram.

Trump said she helped with the book: "That’s how we came up with the idea for her to do the audio book. We would take turns reading the chapters out loud for flow. ... Love in a time of COVID."

Much of the book was written at his cabin in the Catskills, where he's been fly-fishing in breaks from his Biden research.

Don Jr. said he continues to test negative, and Guilfoyle said she's asymptomatic.

TJ Ducklo, Biden's national press secretary, responded: "Is there anything more on brand than Donald Trump Jr. trying to cash in on a book filled with disgusting lies and smears about Joe Biden?"