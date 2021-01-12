Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Scoop: Boxer to drop representation of Chinese surveillance firm

Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for CORE Gala

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer tells Axios she will deregister as a foreign agent for Hikvision, a Chinese surveillance firm accused of abetting the country’s mass internment of Uighur Muslims, after President-elect Joe Biden’s inaugural committee said it's refunding a donation from the California Democrat.

Driving the news: "My intent in agreeing to provide strategic advice to the company was based on my desire to help make them better in every way and preserve American jobs," Boxer said in a statement to Axios. "However, due to the intense response to my registration, I have determined that my continued involvement has become a negative distraction for the effort so I will be deregistering."

Axios
9 mins ago - Economy & Business

Visa and Plaid terminate merger agreement

A Visa card. Photo: Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Visa has terminated its proposed $5.3 billion purchase of Plaid, a San Francisco-based provider of analytics software that connects fintech startups to users' bank accounts, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Why it matters: The DOJ alleged in its civil antitrust lawsuit filed in November to block the merger that Visa is a "monopolist in online debit" and would eliminate Plaid's potential ability to compete in the online debit market.

Orion Rummler
28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

FBI seeking felony cases "tied to sedition" in far-reaching probe of Capitol siege

A pro-Trump mob at the Capitol building on Jan. 6. Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

The FBI has opened files into over 170 people and made charges in over 70 cases as it investigates the fatal siege on the Capitol, acting U.S. attorney Michael Sherwin told reporters on Tuesday.

Why it matters: The myriad of investigations facing the agency include felony cases "tied to sedition and conspiracy," assault on local and federal officers, theft of mail, potential theft of national security information, felony murder, and at least one civil rights excessive force investigation, Sherwin said.

Ina FriedJoann Muller
Updated 1 hour ago - Technology

What's happened so far at CES 2021

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Having moved entirely online, this year's CES is unlike any other. However, there's still a ton of tech news to watch out for, and Axios has you covered with all the big news in one place.

The big picture: We are in the midst of both a pandemic and political upheaval, but that isn't stopping the biggest tech companies in the world from sharing their latest consumer gear. Here's the latest — check back all week for more from the Axios tech team.

